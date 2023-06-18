Father’s Day is a day where we can celebrate how important dads are in our lives.
From teaching their kids anything from how to behave in public, to how to change oil in a vehicle to being there to support their kids’ endeavors, fathers play a large role in who we become as people.
Father’s Day has been celebrated in the United States for more than 100 years, as it has been an annual time of the year to show our fathers what appreciation we have for them. They are there to help console us after something disappointing happens, and are there to support us in anything we choose to take part in growing up.
After helping lay the foundation for who we become as adults, we begin to realize that all the fatherly advice we were told our entire lives growing up was for our greater good. What may have seemed like annoying restrictions during teenage years ends up being some of the best advice we will ever receive.
Fatherly mentoring also helps prepare their sons for when they become fathers themselves. Many of us have tried to emulate our fathers in our own parenting ways, as we try to do for our own kids what our fathers did for us.
As Father’s Day is celebrated, we would like to say thanks to all the fathers who make it their goal to be the best parent they can possibly be. Happy Father’s Day.
