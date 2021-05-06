The last two school years have definitely been bizarre, and that fact makes the 2021 Teacher Appreciation Week even more important than usual.
Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated nationally May 3-7, with the titular day on May 4.
Like everyone, teachers had to make quick and uncomfortable adjustments during this pandemic. Many had to shift to creating online teaching methods and rethinking lesson plans to fit a very different format. For many students, the classroom is their primary safe space, and teachers who know children in those circumstances had to be concerned about their students’ time away from the classroom.
Throughout the challenges brought on by COVID-19, teachers across America are working hard to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential.
We’ve known for a long time that teachers are important in the lives of our children. However, this pandemic has pointed out just how much we need them. Their work and impact have provided a much-needed sense of community and connection during this difficult time.
There never seems to be enough ways to thank our teachers, and we’re pleased that local businesses are stepping up to provide some discounts this week.
We encourage parents to take some extra time this week to thank their children’s teachers with a special gift or note. Showing appreciation and thanking teachers not only makes them feel good about the job they’ve done, it extends a positive and meaningful connection.
Thank you to all the teachers in Pontotoc County. You’ve worked hard under the most difficult circumstances, and we hope you all have a great week ahead!
