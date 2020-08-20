Gov. Kevin Stitt wants Oklahoma to be a top 10 state, but we’re in the bottom 10 in one important category.
As of Aug. 19, only 58.4% of our state’s households had completed their census, according to data from U.S. Census Bureau. That’s too bad because the U.S. overall completion rate stood at about 63.4%.
Pontotoc County is better than most of the counties in the state with 54.6% households complete. All the counties surrounding Pontotoc County with the exception of Pottawatomie are in the 44 to49% range.
Byng leads the way in Pontotoc County cities that have responded at 61.3 %. Ada is at 53.8%, Allen 42.1%, Fitzhugh 47.3%, Francis 28.8%, Roff 42.1%, and Stonewall 28.8%.
Other towns in our coverage area has Asher at 29.7%, Coalgate 50.4%, Konawa 47.4%, Stratford 41.7% and Sulphur 54.8%
In 2010, nearly 3 out of 4 Oklahoma households completed the census, meaning a quarter of the state’s population went uncounted.
Billions of dollars are at stake. Our state loses about $1,675 per person per year for the next 10 years in federal funding for every household that doesn’t complete the census by Sept. 30.
Our census helps record who we are and where our nation is headed.
It also allows communities to determine where to build public schools, grocery stores, housing and medical facilities.
People have until Sept. 30 to respond to the census.
That’s because a request for an extension until Oct. 31 had been denied.
Fortunately, the census is available online for the first time in history.
Households also can respond either by completing their questionnaire online at 2020census.gov, mailing back the paper copy or calling (844) 330-2020. The phone questionnaire is available in 13 languages.
If you don’t fill it out, the U.S. Census Bureau may send you an email, call or mail you a questionnaire.
Please fill out the census if you have not.
