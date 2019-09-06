Norman — Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04), a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, released the following statement in response to the diversion of federal funds from military construction projects to border security needs.
“Congress came together earlier this summer to provide much-needed emergency aid for the humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border, but that didn’t solve the larger problem,” said Cole. “While I am disappointed that the president has been forced to direct the deferral of military construction projects in order to secure the border, he is right to do so. Having just visited the southern border this week, I agree that efforts to strengthen security along its entire length must not be delayed.
“In the days ahead, I am hopeful that members on both sides of the aisle and both chambers of Congress will work with the president on solutions to secure the border, restore troop readiness and appropriately fund vital military construction projects. America has both the resources and the resolve to defend its borders and its interests abroad. Congress needs to work with the president to achieve both objectives.”
