It’s that wonderful time of the year when area high school seniors celebrate their transition from high school to the next chapter of their lives.
Those chapters include different roads and opportunities, from going into the workforce or military, to furthering education through CareerTech, community college or four-year college.
While students certainly deserve the accolades and honors coming their way after four years of high school, it’s important to also remember the many people in each of these students’ lives who helped get them where they are today.
Moms, dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles, legal guardians, friends, teachers, principals, counselors, ministers — many people are the wind beneath our children’s wings.
Many of us take for granted that education of our children “just happens.” However, we all know it’s not that easy. Our educators are working in increasingly more challenging environments. Our parents and guardians are trying to navigate societal and political challenges impacting their children as well.
Our school systems, by and large, do an amazing job of educating our children through challenging times. While we applaud our new graduates, it’s also time to take a minute to reflect on all the challenges our education system has faced, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school commencement ceremonies are starting across our readership area, and we hope families enjoy this wonderful time of celebration. The Ada News annual 2023 High School Graduation magazine with all our area senior photos will publish later this month. This keepsake magazine will be in the Saturday, May 27 edition.
In the meantime, congratulations again to students and their families for achieving this success, and best wishes as you move forward.
