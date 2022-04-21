My father was a member of the “Greatest Generation”. He volunteered to be a U.S. Army Chaplain during World War II, however, he failed the army physical examination, thus, he was prevented from serving. That army physician did not know it, but he had found a condition that eventually took Dad’s life at age fifty. Having been a man of that generation and not having been allowed to serve in the military during the war was a burden that Dad carried with him throughout his life.
Advance the story forward to the Reverend Putnam’s parenting style with his two young sons. My brother and I were raised to understand that we were obligated to military service. I believe, now, that Dad had in mind that I would become a Military Chaplain, however, he died before I really understood that. I understood, however, as did my brother, that we were to not only serve in the military, but we were to achieve at a high level. We both became elite warriors: my brother became a U.S Marine and I became a U.S. Army Paratrooper. Many of our heros and our icons have always been elite warriors, during our childhoods as well as to this day.
That brings us to the point of this column. Although I am somewhat cynical about many things, I have usually accepted military elites as very special individuals. I realize that it may be unfair to the individuals themselves, however these elite warriors take on larger than life status to me. They seem to me to embody the very meaning of the American spirit. One can understand, then, how the display of human frailties in an individual that is included among this pantheon of giants may be interpreted as the breaking of an icon.
Senior U.S. armed forces leaders may certainly be considered to be among the military elite. Thus, they fall into the category of elite warriors who are described above. Within the past few years, a retired U.S. Marine four star general who at the time served in a federal senior civil service capacity publicly viciously verbally attacked an African-American Congresswoman with blatantly false accusations. Although video disproved the general’s allegations, he continued to level the same false accusations. The juvenile name-calling in which the general engaged toward the congresswoman suggested blatant racism as well as a lack of social maturity on his part. Likewise, an army lieutenant general (3 stars) was convicted of lying to federal authorities and would have been sentenced to a lengthy prison term had he not been pardoned by the then president. It seems that Navy senior brass find themselves in hot water over corrupt supply and equipment purchasing schemes almost annually.
I, personally, feel a tremendous sense of loss that these great American warriors have demonstrated such human failure. The trouble is, when leaders such as these lie, then attempt to use their rank to intimidate others into accepting the lies, the reputations of all warriors who defend this nation are sullied. Because these officers have lied in order to defend the indefensible, they have demonstrated that they are not worthy of being honored as American icons.
Peace and God Bless
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.