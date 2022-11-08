It is nearly Election Day 2022, a day on which most people will be anywhere but at their designated polling places.
It’s a fact. A large percentage of registered voters will not vote on Tuesday, if history is any indication.
In 2018, the last mid-term election, fully half of all registered voters cast ballots. That was the highest mid-term voter turnout in more than a century.
But the one prior to that, in 2014, saw only 36.7 percent of registered voters cast ballots. That was a 72-year low.
During the last election cycle in 2020, Minnesota had the highest rate of voter turnout with 80 percent of those eligible casting a ballot. At the other end of the scale, Oklahoma had the lowest rate of voter turnout with only 55 percent of eligible voters. Once again we are No. 1 for all the wrong reasons.
So why don’t people vote?
A 2020 poll conducted by fivethirtyeight.com and IPSOS found a variety of reasons. For some the problem is physical. For instance, they couldn’t get off work to vote or could neither find nor access their polling place.
Or maybe the lines at their polling place were too long for them to wait. As a college student and a newly eligible voter, I was eager to cast a ballot in the 1972 election, which pitted Richard Nixon against George McGovern for president.
Everyone who lived on the Oklahoma State campus at the time, including me, were assigned to one polling place. As you might expect the lines were interminable.
I took my place in line mid-afternoon and hadn’t moved much when darkness fell and the 7 p.m. time for the polls to close came and went.
Anyone in line at 7 p.m., however, has the right to vote. But when it got to be after 10 p.m. and I hadn’t had anything to eat since lunch, I gave up the ghost. So I was a non-voter that year, tripped up by my empty stomach.
Others responding to the poll expressed displeasure with our political system. Some said they didn’t like any of the candidates on the ballot, while others said the American system is too broken to be fixed by voting. Some said no matter who wins, nothing will change, while others said because of where they live, their vote doesn’t matter — which could be the sentiment of Democrats in Oklahoma, for instance.
A frequent complaint among non voters was “My vote doesn’t count.”
I beg to differ. When you cast a ballot you are continuing a tradition that dates back to the first U.S. presidential election in 1789.
The ballot is the only political weapon the average American has. Voting is the one bit of political clout everyday Joes and Janes can wield to determine who represents them at the local, state and national level.
The individual votes of Democrats in Oklahoma and Republicans in Massachusetts likely won’t sway the outcome of races in those states, but not voting will only make the expected landslides in those party strongholds even bigger.
By not voting you are relinquishing your right to have a say in how you are governed. Instead you are putting all the power in the hands of those who choose to pull a coat on over their jammies and schlep to the polls to stand in line with their friends and neighbors.
Since the 2020 election, 24 states have passed laws making it more difficult to vote, covering everything from voter ID requirements to mail-in voting. Nobody, it seems, is passing legislation making it easier to vote. That should serve as a warning to us all.
Franklin D. Roosevelt once said “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves, and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
Susan B. Anthony said “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”
Wars have been fought, lives lost, blood shed, empires toppled, all to secure the right of each person to go to the polls and cast their ballot.
No one will shed blood this Election Day, except in the case of an unfortunate paper cut or two.
A powerful weapon will be deployed, however, by every man and woman who fills in those little boxes on the paper ballot used in Oklahoma elections.
Please vote. If you do, good for you. And if you fail to vote, don’t whine about the outcome of the election.
