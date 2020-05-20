I saw and shared a meme on social media recently. It was a picture of two women in a grocery store. One of them is wearing a “vegan” t-shirt and is pushing a grocery cart. Another woman on the aisle says, “Really? No meat or eggs or cheese? What DO you eat?”
It then occurs to us that the vegan’s shopping cart is full to the rim with colorful fruits, vegetables, whole grains, juices and more foods that qualify as vegan.
There are actually three types of vegans. The first is the pretend vegan, who follows “I’m a vegan” with phrases like, “but I sometimes have fish or chicken.” The second is the dietary vegan, who eats nothing but a plant-based diet. The third is a total vegan, one who won’t consume animal products of any kind, including leather and honey, for example. I am in the second category.
So, what do I eat? There’s a lot of variety in my diet, but I try to keep my food choices as close to the bottom of the food chain as I can: foods that grow in the ground, not in an animal or a factory. I would say my favorite food right now is beans. I’ve always been a bean guy, and they are very nutritious.
The recent pandemic has been an excellent impetus to take my vegan diet to the next level. We cook more, and with activities somewhat restricted, it’s a chance to spend time getting your calorie count down and nutrient level up. An oddly positive moment in the pandemic was trying to buy rice about a month ago, I could only find a mix of red, brown, and wild rices with quinoa, and after trying it and cooking with it, I may never buy another rice again.
Also, this time of year is extra exciting for vegetarians like me who plant gardens. Just yesterday I saw my very first little tomato on one of my vines, and before I know it, I’ll be enjoying tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe, bell peppers and onions, all out of a patch of soil not far from our back gate.
Sadly, due to a late hard freeze, I won’t have any peaches this year.
Maybe you are interested in becoming a vegan, and just haven’t had the push to get yourself started. It’s easier than you might think, and you’ll never regret it.
