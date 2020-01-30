What do we mean when we say we want to be your community newspaper? Well, it’s pretty simple, really. We mean we want to be your go-to source for local news and information you can’t get anywhere else.
We want to be who you turn to when your kids accomplish greatness, or when you just think whatever it is they’re doing is so darn cute or interesting you want everyone to know about it. We want to be who our teachers turn to when their classes or their students win an award or achieve an accomplishment, or when they have an event taking place they want the community to know about.
We want to know when your civic or community group meets, and we’re happy to share what you learn or discuss with the rest of the community. We want to join you at these events whenever you want us there.
We’re going to continue to bring you the traditional fare — crime reporting, hard news and information, news of upcoming events and coverage of local government and elections. But, we can do more than that. To that end, we’ve begun two new initiatives. We’re going to spotlight area teachers who stand out, in and out of the classroom, and we’re going to shine a light on people who volunteer their time, effort and energy to make Ada a better place.
Do you have a favorite teacher? Do you know an educator in the Ada area who you think stands out as an exceptional example of the profession? We want to hear from you. Give us their name and tell us why you think they deserve to be spotlighted in The Ada News. Send your nominations to news@theadanews.com, or send us a message on Facebook.
Do you know someone who volunteers their time to help make Ada a better place? Maybe they volunteer at PAWS or volunteer their time in our local schools or community centers. If so, let us know who they are!
We’re looking forward to sharing their stories with you — stories you won’t find anywhere else!
If you have a story idea or a news tip, by all means, let us know. You can reach me at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com. I look forward to hearing from you!
