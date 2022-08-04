In 2018 and 2019, the economy was completely rocketing, travel and housing was up, investments were hitting major highs, and the U.S. was supplying energy to itself and other countries at the same time. Gas prices were so low it was like we were back in the 1970s. Despite the fact that we had a commander-in-chief who was despised by many, things were really going well for most Americans.
Then came the fall of 2019, and things started going as screwball as Oklahoma weather. We began hearing about some strange virus called COVID-19, or coronavirus. There were memes on social media mocking the virus, using the name to mimic a certain Mexican cerveza. Many considered it a severe type of flu and blew it off as something like the swine flu issue of 2009. Then, in the winter months of 2020, everything and everyone went off the rails like cars in an Oklahoma ice storm in January.
People began hoarding items, like food and household paper products, and would argue in the stores over a roll of paper towels. Travel shut down and people were told to stay home “two weeks to slow the curve” and help our health care workers. Two weeks turned into two months, then a lot more. Businesses were forced to close, and the government, in their ultimate wisdom, decided to pay people not to work.
While it is understood that people needed money to survive, it was drastically unfair that people who worked “government”-type jobs or were in an industry that was deemed “essential” had to keep working under difficult conditions, while others were not allowed.
One interesting thing that has come from the pandemic is the world of remote work. A lucky few were able to work this way before, but when it became necessary to work again but offices were not allowed to open, the options to work remotely and participate in Zoom-type meetings were the cure.
In general, it has been a great option for companies because of the need for less office space and office-related equipment like desk computers, desk phones, etc. This option is great for many parents, too. If a child is ill, parents are home to care for the child but able to work, helping both them and the company. The company has the worker, the parent is home caring for the child, while not falling behind on their assigned duties or projects. The family saves money as well by not having to find or hire someone to watch over the kids. If a person is self-disciplined enough to get their work done, working from home is a great option.
Today, many workers have become less motivated to not only go back to the office, but to work, period. That was a primary danger of the stimulus money. Human weakness was to get paid and go play instead of working, especially in a traditional job. These situations have led to higher starting pay for many, and basic traditional jobs are plentiful. But the higher pay is one reason for the high inflation, and many are actually worse off now than when they were being paid less, as the prices have outgrown the additional pay rates.
Companies, schools, and individuals have all had to change the way they conduct business. It’s going to be important for companies who need onsite employees to develop a pay structure and incentives to get employees back, as the alternative of working from home, no commutes, and spending more time with family is too appealing. Now, let’s go to work.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
