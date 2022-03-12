Yesterday I was part of a March tradition: basketball state tournament playoffs.
I love covering basketball, and our area has something of a tradition of teams winning and competing at state.
Yesterday, the Latta Lady Panthers played at noon, and the Panthers played at 4:30, and I’m sorry to say that they both lost their games.
Of course, it is amazing for those teams to advance that far, and it was a pleasure to watch it happen.
The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Arena’s Jim Norick Arena and I go way back. I’m including an image from the 1992 state championship game when the Vanoss Lady Wolves took home the gold.
That wasn’t the first time I was there, and I’m willing to bet it’s not the last.
The pageantry of playing at the Big House, as it is nicknamed, is a different experience than the regular season, and everybody gets excited about it.
I also like that I get to make pictures with photographers I admire, and who are always glad to see me, like Courtney Morehead, Sonja Jeter, and Wes Edens.
I can’t say enough good things about my experience at the Big House.
