In my estimation, and in the judgement of many others, our politics is broken.
The serious cause of our founding as stated in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. ... That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Sure, we’ve evolved since then: We now acknowledge that governments are instituted among people and the use of “men” has been deemed archaic. We are all in this together, and yet there has been a swelling division among us that calls into question the notion of achieving the consent of the governed – that is, by the way, you and me.
The implication is that the rights enumerated here are individual rights, for who can say – besides me – what life, liberty and happiness means to me? The artful way our founders who wrote the document did it was to institute a majoritarian rule, while making accommodations to ensure the minority wasn’t ignored, or worse, eliminated.
The system of balanced government with built in representation of all was instituted, so we have the three arms of government: the executive, the legislative, and the judicial. Those were pretty clearly defined in the U.S. Constitution. According to Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3, “The Number of Representatives shall not exceed one for every thirty Thousand, but each State shall have at Least one Representative” – that is, one representative for every 30,000 citizens. No wonder the House has garnered the nickname “the people’s house.”
However, that ratio changed in 1929, when legislation was passed to limit the ratio and keep the 435 as a ceiling. That change created a zero-sum situation where a state, like Oklahoma, could only gain seats if its population grew more than other states. That requires that some states actually lose representation. For example, after the last census, population growth in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Oregon, Montana, and Colorado will result in added congressional seats to these delegations. The new seats in these states will be offset by the loss of seats in New York, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, and West Virginia — all states that experienced static growth or population losses. Oklahoma stayed the same, neither gaining nor losing, even though our population increased.
It doesn’t have to be that way. I believe this situation adds to our broken politics and could be changed. Legislation can be revised, and our House of Representatives could expand. The equivalent of the constitutional ratio would be over 10,000 representatives, so that won’t work, but staying at 435 is not magic and is not working, either. What to do?
Well, one suggestion that makes sense to me alters the numbers, so it is not a zero-sum situation. That is, no state would lose seats in order for another state to gain. The size of the House for that scenario would be 585, or adding 150 seats. That number sounds large, but it is smaller than the British House of Commons. The change would have the added bonus of rebalancing, somewhat, the Electoral College, since each state’s delegation is equal to their number of members of Congress. Lee Detman and Yuval Levin report in the Washington Post on Dec. 9, 2021, that their research revealed, “An expansion would reinforce the legitimacy of the existing system, not manipulate electoral outcomes one way or another.”
If we can improve our politics, why would we not? Let’s do that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.