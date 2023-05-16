“I’m not superstitious … but I am a little stitious.” — Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott, from “The Office.”
Having a sense of humor, now there is an unexplainable phrase that — I say nearly all people have ‘cause I’ve met one or two people who have absolutely no sense of humor — we all share.
Can you really give a definition to humor? I sure can’t, but I can recognize humor — something really funny — in less time than it takes a fly to take off before my flyswatter nails it on a kitchen countertop.
You see, I’m one of those OCDs that immediately Google’s a word to make sure I know its full meaning.
But in the case of humor, I don’t want to see a clinical definition, I want to experience humor myself, because it is all around us in our everyday lives, just waiting, just lurking out there to hit us out of nowhere.
Humor is a mind-boggling concept.
It’s a wonderful concept too.
We have happiness, sadness, giddiness, bravery, fright, irritation, stupidity, genius and any number of things we constantly see in ourselves or others throughout the human experience.
But for me, humor is the most unexplainable concept we have.
I mean, you look at a dog or a cat, and they don’t — well, rarely — smile.
Our boxer Bentley always seems to have a stern frown on his face even when he’s spinning with delight that he’s going to be let out in the backyard.
He smiles with his tail.
That’s happiness, another hard-to-put-into-words concept.
Yet, humans smile and wrinkle their faces in laughter — sometimes to the point they are laughing so hard they can’t breathe and nearly wet themselves.
Been there.
Done that.
Of course, I have seen a big old German shepherd smile, with tongue lolling out and appearing like they are just happier than all get out. But happy is not laughter, but laughter is at the same time happy.
Another in life’s conundrums.
Humans oftentimes laugh at the oddest things, and at moments when our funny bone is tickled slightly, or uproariously.
Yep, funny is a funny word.
It has lots of synonyms, that word funny.
As in amusing, humorous, comical and side-splitting.
That last one is my favorite, because those side-splitting moments in our lives just pop up out of nowhere, and can’t be anticipated and they hit you without warning.
It’s just there — wham!
It’s like downright funny, odd things you would never think are funny.
You know, when you’re watching “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and King Arthur, on his quest to find Camelot, comes upon the black knight blocking his path, and tries to avoid a clash of arms.
He ends up whacking off the black knight’s arms and legs.
The black knight comes up with a number of hilarious rejoinders like, “Your arms off!” “No it isn’t.” ‘Tis but a scratch.”
The absurdity of the situation is hilarious.
Then there’s the word amusing. It’s just a degree of funny.
I would use amusing as a word one of the British royal family might use as I briefly watched Charles crowned king of England on Saturday morn last.
He doesn’t laugh, he is amused.
OK!
That OK from me was a satirical observation — another one of those hard-to-explain concepts.
As you might have gathered by now, this is more of a humorous column than a serious one.
OK, maybe just amusing.
Sorry, no big laughs here.
And yet, I’m dead serious when I say there is nothing better for us than humor.
Take one of those get-off-of-my-lawn types who have been in the headlines shooting people for accidentally being on someone’s property or at the wrong door or in the wrong driveway.
There’s no hope or rhyme or reason to their humorless outlook on life.
I guess they’ll get sorted come their court dates.
No humor at all here, just some of life’s puzzles.
Back to humor.
I’ve become a watcher of others’ humor.
I’ve found that I totally enjoy watching and hearing and experiencing laughter.
I enjoy making others laugh, because laughter truly is the best medicine, to borrow the perceived meaning of Proverbs 17:22.
I mean, who doesn’t enjoy laughing at a good joke, at something that happened in our past when we get together with family or friends, and remember something that at the time, was absolutely hilarious to us.
Who doesn’t like to laugh?
Because I don’t think there is a way to explain humor and laughter, comedian Kevin Hart said it best: “Laughter heals all wounds, and that’s one thing that everybody shares. No matter what you’re going through, it makes you forget about your problems. I think the world should keep laughing.”
Wow, what a great way to define funny.
