The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently provided a public warning about the potential for the short-form video app TikTok to be used for Chinese espionage against the United States.
It is easy to imagine that this warning would be seen by most users of the app, of which there are about 80 million per month, as another needless pronouncement from a government official. After all, for most users, the app is likely filled with relatively harmless content like do-it-yourself results, strange footage from home security cameras, and endless pop culture references.
Yes, it is well-known that the app can also provide much spicier material, and parents should be wary of allowing their children unfettered access to, or use of, the app. Of course, much of what you’re served up on TikTok is determined by a formula that tries to account for your interests by using data gathered from many sources. But that formula, often referred to as an algorithm, can get things wrong and is subject to content creep. For instance, the footage of a bear that happens to end up nearby, scaring a family off their porch, may be funny in retrospect, and more importantly, since no one was hurt. However, it doesn’t take long before the videos become more intense, with people barely saving their own lives by firing warning shots at mountain lions, or worse.
That type of content escalation is problematic when you essentially have no control over what a platform serves up to you. On YouTube, you get suggestions that you can click on if you want to watch a video and you can turn auto-play off. On TikTok, you can only swipe and hope the video it serves up is something you want, or at least end up enjoying, anyway. Most of the time, it isn’t. But the videos are so short you can scroll right through quickly. Individually, the videos are not time sinks. Collectively, though, they serve as a trap. The brevity of the videos on TikTok not only make them bereft of value in most instances, but also helps create the illusion that you haven’t spent much time mindlessly scrolling through an endless series of mostly empty-calorie clips of nothing.
Social media seems to be enduring a much-needed reckoning. Every platform has devolved. It is difficult to think of a social media platform that doesn’t need some attention to issues, like quality control and increased awareness and recognition that, as they operate now, they do more harm than good. But TikTok has never served much of a purpose other than the provision of dopamine to your brain and serves you largely inaccurate information, much of it you don’t want.
Those traits certainly comprise part of the concerns government officials, technology professionals, sociologists, and psychologists are beginning to express more loudly. While it can admittedly be entertaining to watch inane clip after silly clip, the whole exercise is ultimately pointless, and according to an increasing number of experts, even harmful. Most of the warnings were focused on the impacts on individuals. Now the concerns are becoming societal.
It will be interesting to see how those broader concerns are elaborated upon, especially the espionage component. Is it the location information the app collects? What is different about the data collected by TikTok compared to, say, Facebook or Twitter? What could China use from an app that serves up content that is somehow both banal and enjoyable at the same time? Surely there will be more information to come.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, is an instructor of political science at a State University.
