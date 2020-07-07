What do you read?
There are very few science-related articles I will turn down. I trust science and the scientific method, and I believe science is our best hope.
Mostly, science lives by fits and starts. The whole idea behind the scientific method is to find our way through ideas, mistakes — learning from our mistakes, and building on them.
I like to fire up the internet and find science to read. I am particularly fond of astronomy, not only because it peers into a universe that is undeniably beautiful, it is inherently hopeful.
Lately, though, I have been re-reading articles about nuclear tests. It’s fascinating science, particularly when you ponder what was achieved using post-World-War-II and space race technology. Imagine designing a thermonuclear weapon using blueprints and slide rules.
One especially huge mistake I’ve been reading about recently is Castle Bravo, the largest nuclear detonation ever by the United States. On March 1, 1954, at Bikini Atoll (yes, the one after which the two-piece bathing suit was named) in the Marshall Islands, the Atomic Energy Commission and the Department of Defense detonated the fission-fusion-fission bomb, with disastrous consequences. Due to unforeseen additional reactions involving lithium-7, the 15 megaton bomb was two-and-a-half times more powerful than the predicted six megatons, and the blast created large amounts of dangerous radioactive fallout.
I’ve made some big mistakes in my life, but none equalled nine million tons of anything.
Sometimes science is like that. We learn the hard way how to deal with defense of our nation. We learn the hard way how to go to the moon. And right now, we are learning, one way or the other, how to deal with coronavirus. My hope is that a vaccine is coming soon.
