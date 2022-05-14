The house was quiet, which wasn’t unusual, although the dog was sitting under the table without Dad nearby, and that wasn’t normal.
After checking all the rooms, the basement and backyard, my mind was flooded with all kinds of scenarios of what could have happened. Not much different than the days of worrying the kids would be kidnapped or wander off to be lost in a world of strangers. The problem is, Dad never met a stranger, as he could easily be convinced you’ve known him all his life.
He finally came home, after a visit with a neighbor, and my first response was to reprimand him for not leaving me a note to tell me where he was. I had to catch myself, as he was, after all, the parent - and even though at times it was difficult to stop the roll reversal, I wanted to respect his independence.
Thankfully, Dad was always healthy and happy and life was good to him, with the exception of losing his mind. My siblings were convinced he shouldn’t stay at home alone and would be better off in a supervised “home.” I cringed when they tried to argue the point, since I was the one who cared for him every day, and who had taken full responsibility for his well-being.
The decisions put upon us for our parents are not cut and dried, much like those we had to make for our children. There’s no definite rule book on how to handle life’s situations. So many factors play into the decisions for our parents, when they can no longer make rational ones for themselves.
While enjoying each other’s company on Mother’s Day, I finally just blurted it out, “Which one of you are going to look after me when the time comes?” They laughed as though I had told a joke although finally decided one daughter would buy me a tiny house, which would be put on the back 40 at the other ones’ property.
I was emptying the dishwasher, although I couldn’t remember if they had been washed or not. Since I think it’s necessary to clean off every dish before they’re put in the dishwasher, sometimes it’s hard to tell. Halfway through I came across a bowl with leftover ranch dressing and then couldn’t remember which (dirty) dishes I had already put away.
Frazzled, thinking dirty dishes were on the shelves, I gave up and went into the living room for something. I stood there trying to remember what it was I was going to do and had no idea. Then I remembered dirty dishes were in the cabinets so I went back to the kitchen. Then I walked back into the front room. Giving up on doing anything, in any room, I went outside.
When it’s all said and done, and I do follow Dads’ path with dementia, at least in a tiny house I won’t have to worry about going from room to room.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma and retired journalist
