Occasionally we fix oatmeal for breakfast. Not your favorite thing to eat of a morning? Me neither. So doctor it up. Cinnamon, sugar, and raisins can make even shoe leather pretty tolerable.
One morning we were busy working and talking in the kitchen together. Renie slamming the toast and juice on the table, Andy manning the stove where the oatmeal bubbled away. Our conversation drew his attention enough that he forgot to add the cinnamon. When we sat down to eat, we were still engrossed in our discussion, so Renie absentmindly pulled out the shaker of cinnamon and liberally doused her bowl of sweetened oatmeal. Added hot milk and took a bite – only to make a horrible face and gag.
“Ugh! Cumin. Not cinnamon,” grabbing her napkin and spitting it out.
The two containers looked so much alike in shape, color and size. The only difference was the words on the front, CUMIN and CINNAMON. And because they both begin with the letter C, they were side by side in the spice drawer. (Yes, Renie is that OCD.) Assuming without carefully reading, Renie had grabbed a bottle. After all, it was in the correct part of the drawer, the bottle was the right size and color, and she actually saw the letter “C” as she quickly glanced down. So she took for granted that it was what she wanted. But safe to say, sweet cumin oatmeal is not on her ‘Most Wanted’ list!
There is a lesson here, people. Just because something, or someone, looks and feels perfect for you at first, that doesn’t mean it is going to work out.
That new relationship that you so quickly assumed would be labeled “Makes Me So Happy”… turned out to be “Hell On Wheels And Now It’s Too Late.”
The job that you sacrificed way too much family time to keep? And now there’s simply no real reason to leave the job after work hours and go home – because your family moved on without you.
And those new threads that look so great on you but cost you a fortune? A fortune that you charged to your credit card and now are paying interest out the nose.
Renie’s problem with sweet cumin oatmeal was an easy fix. Dump the mess out and start over. But other rash I-didn’t-bother-carefully-looking-before-I-did-it choices aren’t near as easy to mend. Divorces are painful and devastating in so many ways. Digging out from under a load of debt is crushing and sometimes can take years. And neglecting your spouse and kids for a great job? That job is a poor substitute for a home filled with giggles, kisses and suppers with your family.
You need to take time. Impulse buying in any area of life can lead to heartache. Shop slowly and carefully for that relationship, that job, and that next great new outfit. Don’t make the mistake of jumping without taking the time to actually think about it.
