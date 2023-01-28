It’s fair to say that new Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters didn’t have a stellar first appearance before a legislative budget committee this past week.
Walters clashed with lawmakers Tuesday after he showed up at a high-profile legislative budget hearing not yet ready to discuss the specific details of his agency’s budget priorities and vision.
Walters arrived with a budget that had been approved by the State Board of Education under his predecessor, Joy Hofmeister. Then he told the House’s common education appropriation committee that he planned to unveil a revised budget to the State Board of Education in a future meeting.
We know now that he isn’t going to propose the $5,000 in teacher pay raises that his predecessor had proposed, and he wants teachers to be paid based on merit – this is an argument that has been ongoing for decades when it comes to teacher pay and student outcomes.
Some of the legislators may agree with much of what’s on Walters’ agenda, but no one on the House committee appeared to appreciate his lack of preparation for the budget meeting. Walters received bipartisan criticism for not being prepared to discuss his budget priorities.
This is where Walters is going to have to get a very fast grip on the difference between campaigning and actually governing. We had major concerns about his experience and preparedness for the big job of state superintendent. Suffice it to say he underwhelmed this past week.
With what happened this past week, we see a little bit of déjà vu to the Janet Barresi state superintendent administration, which left little being accomplished, but a lot of rancor in its path.
We expect Walters and the new state board to be a lightning rod for education discussion this legislative session. Gov. Kevin Stitt has the leader and the board that he wants to move his agenda to advance vouchers or taxpayer money being available for private education.
Superintendents of public schools across the state are very concerned about how this new administration will impact their budgets. And, if this is going to be a serious and constructive debate, favorable legislators, state board members and Walters are going to have to bring knowledge, procedures, policies and outcomes to the table.
The campaign is over. Now it’s time to solve the real issues facing Oklahoma’s education system.
Enid News & Eagle
