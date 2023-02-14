Improving the working environment and pay for teachers will be a legislative topic this year, legislative leaders have told us.
Ideas being floated included an across-the-board pay raise and also merit pay. Both have their upsides and downsides.
However, comparing the way teachers are paid as being a “socialist system” is NOT the way to argue for merit-based pay for teachers. Unfortunately, that’s what State Superintendent/Education Secretary Ryan Walters is saying.
His contention is all wrong. If paying teachers based on a rank or experience rating is socialist, then so is paying military personal based on their rank or class. The argument is just silly.
Walters made the remarks after CNHI Oklahoma asked him how rewarding fewer than half of Oklahoma’s roughly 42,000 classroom teachers with merit-based pay increases would help already struggling school districts retain and recruit the rest amid already lagging base pay.
If lawmakers invest $150 million to fund Walters’ merit-based plan, as many as 19,000 educators could qualify for incentive pay boosts ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. But, the remaining 23,000 classroom teachers, including incoming educators, would get nothing.
There will certainly be discussions and disagreements on how to make teacher pay more competitive as well as fair. Walters needs to stop using “bogeyman” words to get his point across, because it just makes him sound ridiculous.
Enid News & Eagle
