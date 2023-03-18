Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has an alternative to vouchers, which does draw money away from public schools.
There are at least two key points regarding both HB 1935, tax credit measure, and HB 2775, distribution of public funds. That is the concern about how Oklahoma taxpayers would be protected from fraud or abuse, as well as equitable funding across school districts.
HB 1935 would create refundable tax credits that would pay for education expenses, like tuition and fees, including college exams. But there is a shortage of auditing staff at the Oklahoma State Tax Commission office. When you consider the number of other tax credit programs overseen by the tax commission, the concern about the lack of auditors is valid.
There will be students who will be enrolled in a private school, and then transfer to a public school after submitting a claim for a tax credit. As far as the allocation of $300 million on a per-pupil basis, which is supposed to be the solution to achieving equitable funding, the language in HB 2775 includes a cap.
Tulsa and Oklahoma City Public Schools already get a much bigger chunk of funding than all the other districts in the state. With a total of $500 million - including the $150 million for pay raises and the $50 million for lower-income schools, going toward public education in Oklahoma - these bills will not fix the disproportionate funding across the state. Urban and suburban districts fare better already because schools in these areas receive more in ad valorem tax money than the rural school districts.
Because TPS and OKCPS already disproportionately receive more funding under the current formula, both of the largest school districts would max out under that $2 million cap, while the smaller districts would be on the receiving end of more dollars than the larger urban/suburban districts. Thus, HB 2775 means TPS would get the same amount of the allocated $300 million as schools such as Inola or Claremore.
The pending HB 2775 doesn’t change anything regarding any unequal distribution of school funding across Oklahoma at all. McCall’s HB 2775 tilts the funding scale in favor of the smaller, rural school districts that have been against private school subsidies, such as the tax credits contained within HB 1935. How many families in Oklahoma have been transferring their children from public to private?
Oklahoma is dominated by rural schools where there is not a private school alternative nearby, so where is the incentive to entice parents to send their students to privatized education? The Republican-led House doesn’t seem to be listening to those in the know, like school superintendents, as well as school board members.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters is adopting the same national right-wing rhetoric through the use of fear-mongering by branding Oklahoma’s education system as “socialist,” and Walters has put forth his “free market” strategy to remedy Oklahoma’s struggling school districts. Walters is simply appealing to those converted on the right by doing what many GOP lawmakers are doing, by using “socialism” to cite control of the nation by “liberal elitism.”
Thus, what Walters is doing is using the age-old conservative method of placing “socialism” within the Marxist context to promote things like merit pay for teachers. Walters really needs to stop calling Oklahoma teachers “indoctrinators.” He is engaged in retaliation against Oklahoma teachers because it fits right in with that conservative agenda regarding Critical Race Theory, and CRT is an expedient target for those who have been attempting to refute the idea that racism is systemic in America.
Brent Been is an educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.