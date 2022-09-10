During this election cycle, a number of once-respectable politicians are making stunningly bigoted comments on social media, and they have increased their shrill attacks on people of color, non-Christians, LGBTQ people, and any public systems that even offer a lukewarm acknowledgement of the worth of anyone not like them. Public schools and libraries are their prime target.
Names of the offenders need not be mentioned, because especially anyone who is on Twitter has seen their lack of creativity in their screeds, including use of the now-worn-out pejorative of “woke” to demean anyone who wants liberty and equality for all. Their vitriol will have little to no effect on people of goodwill who seek to do what’s morally right, even if those folks are uneasy with some of today’s more progressive ideas.
It’s disgusting, and more than a little embarrassing, to watch politicians roll around in the sewer. They probably don’t believe most of what they’re saying, but have decided attacks on anyone who is “different” than their “base” are the best way to stay in office. That doesn’t make it any more justifiable; if anything, it’s more repellent.
While such politicians are drawing a breathtaking amount of criticism on social media for their ugly comments, flinging the “f-bomb” and other epithets at them is not going to accomplish anything. Nor is calmly pointing out the lies they are using to besmirch public education, public libraries, teachers, journalists, and anyone else who might challenge their propaganda.
Here’s the unvarnished truth: Schools are not pushing these agendas claimed by politicians - and out-of-touch, self-centered parents who are disengaged from their children’s education. The goal of such people is to destroy education -- mainly of the public variety, but really all of it -- so children won’t grow up to challenge their way of thinking. Banning books is a mark of fascism, which too many Americans have embraced.
Erasing history so a teen with snowflakey parents might feel bad that one of his ancestors hanged a Black man is preposterous. Shutting down discussion about the existence of gay people will not make them go away or go straight. But answering questions and inviting discussion is not indoctrination. Anyone who is afraid of discussing slavery, theft of indigenous land by Europeans, different religious faiths, or anything but a cookie-cutter mold of humanity has deep-seated problems. That’s especially true for those who try to convince themselves and others that Jesus approves of their hate.
The fear and misguided sense of morality such people hold will harm their children, and ultimately their kids will likely reject them and their ideas. Their children will turn to other adults for comfort - adults who will sympathize as they decry politicians who want nothing more than to stay in power, regardless of what evil they must embrace to do so. These politicians don’t care about voters, and they’re not pro-life; they’re pro-control. It’s odd that younger people understand this, when many older ones don’t.
But complaining won’t fix the problem. We must all do something productive with our rage: Vote these scourges out of office. And if the people who replace them are just as bad, we must kick them to the curb as soon as we can. This is not about a political party, since there are bad people in both of them; it is about an evil ideology that threatens to destroy our democracy, and our children. We can’t let that happen.
