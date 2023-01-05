A disturbing, but not necessarily surprising, trend reported by the Associated Press is that more kids are becoming sickened by marijuana-laced edibles.
The report shows that a number of young kids, especially toddlers, are accidentally eating marijuana-laced treats. The trend in these incidents has been growing since many states, including Oklahoma, have made medical marijuana legal.
More than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the children wound up being hospitalized.
It’s not surprising because so many edibles are disguised as treats or candy, particularly gummies. Kids are used to taking gummy vitamin supplements or eating gummy candy, so it’s no surprise they would be drawn to gummy edibles.
The situation could only grow worse as more states legalize recreational marijuana.
Nothing short of greater vigilance by parents and adults as well as more consequential laws will help stem this tide.
First things first. Any legal medical marijuana kept at home must be kept away from children in a secure place. That could even be a safe or a very high cabinet where it is out of reach of children.
Second, adults should not imbibe in edible marijuana (or any marijuana for that matter) in front of children. If children see adults eating candy-like substances, they are more likely to believe it is OK for them to have it as well.
As for potential legal ramification should a child in an adult’s care actually ingest marijuana, we hope law enforcement works with attorneys and legislators to talk about how existing or new laws can help protect children.
With marijuana more widely legal, it’s going to take vigorous efforts by parents, caregivers and the legal authorities to make sure children are protected.
Enid News & Eagle
