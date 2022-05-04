The U.S. spends a lot of our resources on its military, feeding what former President and General Dwight D. Eisenhower termed the “military industrial complex.”
The fact that we spend more in one year than the next 11 countries combined attests to the strength of the military/industrial complex’s lobbying might and the willingness of our legislators to benefit from the largesse that flows from those lobbyists who represent companies such as Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, and many more.
There’s an old saying, “Where you stand depends on where you sit,” and it appears our legislators sit on the receiving end of those companies’ lobbying efforts. In one election cycle, 2020, they coughed up nearly $50 million to candidates of both parties with a slight edge to Republicans. Lockheed-Martin alone gave over $6 million, and Raytheon was not far behind at over $5 million. Those dollars buy access and explain, to some extent, why the Navy got ships that don’t work, and they can’t support (Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford, at $13 billion, still isn’t ready for combat), and the Air Force got, or is getting, jets that weren’t properly obtained by skirting Research and Development rules.
There is a lot of money flowing and some people are getting quite wealthy while they work at these companies – like CEOs of those companies; for instance, Lockheed-Martin CEO made $23 million, Raytheon CEO made $19 million, GE’s CEO made a whopping $73 million the top 20 made an average of $17 million. No wonder they spend so much on lobbying. It must be remembered that these companies are diverse, so not all those dollars are connected to military spending, but a significant portion does, which comes from taxes that we all pay.
Don’t get me wrong. I have family and friends who have served – I have not – and I want them to have the best of everything as they put their lives on the line. But I want it to be done in the open and minimizing waste. The amount of resources that are wasted with cost “overruns” that we pay for is staggering. I understand cost projections and the need to have some flexibility, but anything over 10 percent should be scrutinized and the bidder called on the carpet. Just spending more because it’s a federal contract is not sufficient.
Another aspect of military spending and its complications has to do with how the companies, very smartly, have worked themselves into our communities and garnered support through hiring people locally who then work on federal contracts. Plus, our federal installations are huge contributors to our local economies, and any hint of closure for cost savings is met with a hue and cry about community impact. So, they remain, no matter what. I’ve lived in many of those communities, so I know first-hand that Vance AFB in Enid and Tinker AFB in Midwest City and Fort Sill in Lawton add significantly to the local economy and would deliver a knockout blow to those communities if they were closed.
So, we do spend a lot on our military, and with the recent events in Ukraine, I’m very glad we have a lot of spare equipment and munitions to share. I would like to see that all the military spending is done openly and that our service members get well taken care of. It is a travesty that with all that money spent on weapons that some soldiers and their families live in subpar housing and the federal contractor gets away with insufficient maintenance of those facilities.
If we’re going to spend the money, let’s do it transparently and wisely!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
