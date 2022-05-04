Whether we’re all bark and no bite remains untested, for the most part, within the United States.
Our focus on keeping our military at the ready, with the latest in weapons, training and technology, plays a large part in keeping those who wish to do America harm and bring war to our doorstep from fulfilling their ambitions by sending a clear message that their advancements will be met swiftly, and our response will be nothing short of “scorched earth” for whoever dares to try us.
The National Defense Allocation Act was signed into law Dec. 27, 2021, giving the Department of Defense $715 billion to maintain existing efforts and fund new initiatives as well. Nuclear modernization will receive $27.7 billion with missile defense gaining $20.4 billion and long-range fires another $6.6 billion.
With the largest increase in research in 70 years, science and technology and advanced capability enablers, things such as hypersonics, artificial intelligence, 5G/microelectronics, and autonomous platforms, receiving $14.7 billion. Then $112 billion is allotted for research, development, test and evaluation alone. The Air Force is scheduled to receive $52.4 billion with $12 billion to purchase new F-35 Strike Fighters. The Navy will gain $34.6 billion. The Army gets $12.3 billion.
Space-Based Systems under the Department of Defense will receive $20.6 billion with an additional $10.4 billion for cyberspace activities. All departments of the military will gain funds directed to readiness development: $27.8 billion to the Army, $48.5 billion to the Navy and Marines, $36.5 billion for the Air Force and $9.4 billion for Special Operations. Service members will receive a $2.7 percent wage increase followed by an increase in their housing allowance. Their family members will see $8.6 billion for child care, education and professional development. The Department of Defense gets $25 billion for building maintenance and construction.
The U.S. increases military spending year after year, maintaining its dominance on the world stage as a superpower. We spend more on our military than the next seven largest militaries combined. China is listed as the No. 2 military in the world; however, the United States outspends China at a rate of $2.75 for every dollar China spends.
For the time being, our military spending allows us, in America, to sit on our couches or in our recliners and watch on our numerous devices as Russia attempts to establish its dominance over Ukraine. We breathe easier knowing we have the military might to bring other countries to their knees and bend them to our will, should the need arise.
Complacency isn’t acceptable, as far as our military and our security as a nation is concerned. Leaders across the globe are seeing the weakest American administration they’ve seen to date, leaving some to speculate that now may the time to find the chink in America’s armor.
America’s horrible departure from Afghanistan by the Biden administration, leaving behind our citizens and millions of dollars worth of ammunition and equipment, is thought by some to have emboldened Putin and his ambitions to re-establish the USSR, by reducing his fears of American retaliation for his actions. China is also studying our weaknesses as they contemplate taking Taiwan by force and bringing them back under Beijing’s control.
The knowledge of our past spending and prioritizing of our military could very easily be the only thing protecting us from a war here at home. God help us all should another country decide it’s time to test this embarrassment of a commander in chief and his administration.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
