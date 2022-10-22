I have to admit, I’m somewhat amused by the new ads by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s campaign trying to tie Republican-turned-Democrat opponent Joy Hofmeister as an enemy of the oil and gas industry.
In a gubernatorial race that just a few months ago felt like a futile effort for the Hofmeister campaign, her poll numbers have increased dramatically and even indicate she has a slight lead over Stitt at this time. The race has gone from a secure Stitt win to a “toss-up.”
However, we all know how polls go. And, while I have no doubt Hofmeister may be polling ahead of Stitt in metro areas, I have to wonder if the polls are taking into consideration the strong support incumbent Stitt has enjoyed in rural counties.
Still, it seemsx a little desperate for Stitt to focus on Hofmeister’s previous stands regarding oil and gas taxation while she served as state superintendent of public instruction. The ads indicate that Hofmeister is “all in” with President Joe Biden’s anti-oil and gas industry policies.
Certainly, Biden’s policies on oil and gas are not in Oklahoma’s best interests. But, Hofmeister has nothing to do with Biden’s policies that look to restrict and over-regulate the oil and gas industry.
Hofmeister’s support of tax increases on Oklahoma oil and gas was right in line with the GOP-led Legislature in 2018 that opted to increase gross production taxes on oil and gas from a 2% rate to a 5% percent rate in order to help fund teacher pay increases, among other things.
I was right in the middle of the oil and gas taxation fight that started right around 2014-2016. I was in corporate communications and public affairs at Devon Energy, one of Oklahoma’s most successful oil and gas companies. Then, after I left Devon, I was working with the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association on the gross production tax issue.
Oklahoma energy companies did enjoy a very favorable gross production tax rate passed by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2014 that allowed new wells to operate at a 2% rate for the first three years of production. The initial reasoning behind it was increased expenses by the industry to innovate expensive well completion techniques. After a few years, those techniques became more cost effective.
However, as the teacher pay crisis escalated into a teacher walkout in 2018, oil and gas gross production taxes became a favorite target of those looking to increase revenue. This was before Stitt was elected, so he had nothing to do with any of these policy discussions; however, the new GPT went into effect the year he was elected.
As an employee of the oil and gas industry at the time, it was my job to work against tax increases on the industry, and I did my job. We fought against over-zealous increases on gross production tax rates, and I think what was eventually decided as an increase to 5% was fair.
The oil and gas industry is extremely important to Oklahoma, and the Stitt administration is correct in working against anti-oil and gas federal interests that put immense faith in the unicorns and sunshine promised by so-called “green” energy.
However, anyone with any sense knows that oil and gas is still the most affordable and reliable energy source we have. Yes, we have to diversify our energy resources and adopt an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy. But oil and gas will remain a major economic driver in Oklahoma for the foreseeable future.
At this point, oil and gas development in Oklahoma is as stable as possible, and has so far endured the federal hostility toward the industry.
As governor, would Hofmeister ever support another increase in oil and gas gross production taxes?
It’s a fair question. However, the ads being run now are pretty weak in making any argument that she supports Biden’s overall hostile policies on oil and gas.
