I thought children working long hours in dangerous environments was a thing of the past, however, some big companies and lawmakers seem to think differently. With the unemployment rate sitting at a whopping 3.5 percent, a percentage that hasn’t been reached since 1969, lawmakers have decided to use an unconventional method to solve this problem. Instead of giving working-age adults more incentives to get a job, some states are rolling back century-old child labor laws to hopefully reach a new labor market for teenagers. Certain states like Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota and others have loosened their child labor laws to allow children as young as 14 to work in high-risk jobs such as industrial laundries and construction sites. While this may not be concerning to some, it is opening the door for corporations to use and exploit minors for labor which has already been happening to the immigrant community for quite some time now. However, if these corporations get their way, exploitation could become another legal business strategy to cut costs.
Unsurprisingly, there is a big push to loosen century-old child labor laws after so many violations have come to light in recent years. An exposé, published by the New York Times in February, detailed the grueling work environment migrant kids were practically forced to work in to help support their families back home. Many of these kids, varying from 17 to as young as 13, were working at some big-name companies like Fruit of the Loom and Hearthside Food Solutions, the company that manufactures Lucky Charms, Cheetos, and many other beloved snacks. Around 130,000 unaccompanied minors crossed the southern border last year alone and many more are still coming under the guise that they will get free education and housing from their sponsors. However, due to the unusual asylum system in place, many of these children are being used as a business venture for sponsors and the corporations that employ them.
With Biden’s new asylum system in place, it is clear that it is more focused on getting more kids through than it is on making sure those kids coming in are secure and have a safe home. This has caused a massive boom of child trafficking across the southern border as more and more sponsors apply and are given guardianship of these children with little to no background checks. The New York Times article stated that The Department of Health and Human Services lost immediate contact with a third of the migrant children that came through over the last two years. That is more than 85,000 young teens that, at least to our government, are just gone. But they aren’t gone, they’re here working late into the night packaging Cheerios for 12-hour shifts just to send money back to their families or in some cases, to pay off their “debt” to their sponsors.
Here’s the bottom line, these child labor laws will more than likely only affect a small percentage of Americans. According to the Economic Policy Institute, Between 2001 and 2021, the share of 16- to 19-year-olds not working increased by 22.4 percentage points. This is a positive thing, as it means more teenagers are prioritizing school over job experience that will more than likely not matter to their future careers. However, just because the report shows that most kids in America would choose school over work, doesn’t mean that those kids are given the choice. In most cases, immigrant children are blatantly lied to about being able to go to school, only to come across the border to find out that they haven’t even been enrolled and never will be.
Legislators argue that rolling back some of the restrictions will help teenagers gain “valuable work experiences” and make it easier for them to supplement their families’ incomes. But when has it ever been a child’s job to provide for their family? Why are we trying to make it their job? It’s simple to see who our government is trying to “make it easier” once you take a look at who is backing these bills. The Economic Policy Institute noted that national and state branches of the National Federation of Independent Business, the Chamber of Commerce and the National Restaurant Association, as well as lodging and tourism associations, homebuilders and Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy group, are just a few of the backers of these state bills. All of them are business related, and all of them are groups that would only profit off of these children if the bills were to pass. While out-of-touch lawmakers may see this as an opportunity for kids to gain experience, I only see it as a death sentence for these kids.
According to another report from the Economic Policy Institute, in February 2023, The Department of Labor issued new findings on an ongoing investigation of Packers Sanitation Services for illegally employing over 100 children between the ages of 13 and 17 in hazardous occupations at 13 meatpacking facilities owned by JBS, Cargill, Tyson, and more. At least three out of the hundred suffered injuries due to handling caustic cleaning chemicals while working. These three kids were lucky compared to the kids who died while on the clock. An example of this is Juan Mauricio Ortiz, a Guatemalan boy who died on his first day of work for an Alabama roofing company. It was said that Ortiz had fallen through the insulation of an old roof, plummeting an estimated 35-50 feet to the hard concrete of the building. Neither he nor his coworkers, one of which was Ortiz’s brother who was also a minor, were wearing any safety gear to prevent such a fall from happening. This young man was only 15 years old, he had so much life ahead of him and yet he died for this “valuable work experience.”
Ortiz is not the only kid to die on the job and he certainly won’t be the last now that our laws that protect children from this fate are being stripped away. The greedy corporations and the spineless lawmakers at their waist side are desperately trying to hide their crimes in plain sight by making it “legal” to work these kids to the bone. Sadly I have no solution for this, I have no idea how to stop any of it. One thing I can do is to spread the word that this is happening, and it will affect more than just the immigrant children being trafficked. These businesses need to be held accountable and until that happens, we cannot let ourselves as well as our lawmakers forget about the victims like Ortiz and the many other children that have lost their lives for companies that are trying to save a quick buck.
