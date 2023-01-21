The holiday fun and games were over, and we were ready to fly home. But a middle of the night message informed us our flight was cancelled and we had to rebook. And we suddenly became birds without wings. I now have a pretty good idea how a Christmas turkey feels, in those left-over days after Christmas. The juicy meat is already picked off, and all that is left is a carcass of dried-up bones. Except I felt more useless than turkey bones, which a cook will simmer into broth. Oh, yeah, I did simmer…being stranded when I just want to be back in my house tends to bring out the fed up and frustrated side of me.
But after four more days we finally boarded a plane and made it home. Then came the process of applying for repayment for our expenses. More dried carcass picking…more simmering. More fun and games - and yes, I am being sarcastic.
But the airline-which-will-remain-nameless has taken full responsibility, apologized, and promised full restitution for our incurred expenses. Total mea culpa.
Next comes the time of choosing, for every one of us ground-bound turkeys the next time we need to fly. Do we trust that airline, or do we use another? Do we believe they have done exactly as they said, that they have upgraded their entire computer network? Or do we base our choice on what has already happened to us, and run to another airline as fast as our drumsticks will carry us?
As I thought about it, the counselor side of me just couldn’t help but compare this situation to personal relationships. Allow me to explain my thought process.
We entered into a contract with that airline. “We pay you, and you promise to deliver us to our destination on a certain date and time.” But they broke their side of the bargain. And now they have taken full responsibility, and want to regain our business.
Eerily similar to a hurting personal relationship.
“I promised love and friendship to you, and you promised to do the same. But you broke your promise. You then realized your mistake, took full responsibility and want to regain the relationship with me.”
And now you have a choice to make. What do you do? Forgive and try again with that person, or limp away with your wounds and attempt another relationship? Tough stuff. Either option you choose will probably leave you feeling a little vulnerable…and simmering.
I’ve already made my choice of which wings I will use on my next flight. But that’s just me, I have no idea what you should do. You have to decide for you, and then stick with that commitment. Unless you pick wings that leave you in the lurch the next time – then you have a pretty good reason to rethink your options.
And you are free to interpret that last sentence for your flying - and your relationships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.