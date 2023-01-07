Dear Editor:
The Democrats have finished putting together all the suggestions and false statements they could find trying to blame of President Trump for what happened on January 6th.
The news media promotes it as if it’s the absolute truth. It is not!
The speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, is totally responsible for White House security. The FBI had found out there could be trouble from outside activist groups, so President Trump requested the National Guard be employed.
Pelosi denied the request. President Trump requested it again, and Pelosi denied the request. There was no security of any kind in place. It was much too late when Pelosi sent the White House security police.
Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the White House invasion, not President Trump.
The Democrats, along with the news media try to blame it on Mr. Trump to make him look guilty, trying to keep him from running for president in 2024. They know they don’t have a candidate who can defeat him in a fair election.
Thank you,
Richard Medcalf.
