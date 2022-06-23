Fifty years ago, 37 words changed the course of history for women in education and sports.
“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
This legislation, known as Title IX, was placed in the Education Amendment Act and recognized gender equity in education as a civil right. It was signed into law June 23, 1972, by President Richard Nixon.
It was written as a means to address gender inequality and sex discrimination in education. At the time, university student bodies and faculties were predominantly male. In 1970, fewer than 60 percent of women graduated from high school and just 8 percent had college degrees. Women seeking enrollment in graduate and post-graduate, such as medical schools, or in faculty positions faced barriers in admittance. In some areas, women were restricted to specific subjects.
That’s why Title IX was written. But, it didn’t take long for women to realize that the new law also provided for equal opportunities in sports for women athletes. And now, Title IX is most closely associated with equality in women’s athletics.
Title IX led to institutional change in school and college athletics. Women in sports benefitted from better access to team sports and resources. Prior to Title IX, the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) did not host athletic championships for female teams. Women also did not receive athletic scholarships.
Today, the playing field, so to speak, is much more even. Look how the popularity of women’s sports, such as tennis, basketball, softball and soccer – just to name a few – has exploded and become more dominant with schools and fan bases. Women have proved without a shadow of doubt that women’s sports are competitive and financially stronger.
However, there is still work to do. Women are still underrepresented in college sports. Funding of women’s sports still falls short in many areas. Misperceptions still persist about how Title IX is applied and enforced, what protections it affords women and whether it is unfair to men in regard to sports.
Still, the change in women’s sports has been transformational. In the pursuit of equality, the road is a long one, but it’s at least become a less winding one under 50 years of Title IX.
