It’s time to get serious about a problem at the root of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s (OSSAA) latest recommendation.
A shortage of officials has caused OSSSA to recommend rotating football games for non-Friday games, but that’s not all. The behavior of fans, players and coaches has been documented in several different ways and the main organization in charge of high school sports in Oklahoma is taking it serious.
The rule that the OSSAA recently introduced calls for any time an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct occurs after two or more times during the same year at the same school in the same activity, the team and or individual will be suspended from participation in that activity for the remainder of the season.
This does not count if is unsportsmanlike conduct during the game. which is covered by the rules of the game, however any other extracurricular could fall into the category.
The Ada News staff has several relationships with officials, some of whom read our sports coverage (that’s only a handful and we’re sure there’s many more to be added to that list), and some feedback indicates many of those leaving the refereeing field are leaving as a result of this egregious conduct.
This is because the OSSAA is cracking down on instances of inappropriate sportsmanship behaviors. Many instances of fans, coaches and players acting ugly toward a referee or official has caused many of these ladies or gentleman to decide to step down from refereeing the games they love.
That is right — these officials love the games they call. In fact, some of these referees, umpires or whatever you call them (remember, nice words) have a background in the sport they are calling.
In all of our interactions with these keepers of the game, it’s apparent one thing is true: They want to get the call right, however sometimes circumstances come up and for whatever reason, a call might not sit well with you, the fan.
It is understandable that you will root for the team you are associated with. Our staff has always heard 50% of the fans will love the officials or 50% of the fans will not like the officials.
This will depend on how the game is going — whether that is in your favor or if it isn’t, these officials want to meet their ultimate goal and that is to get the call right and fair for all of the athletes.
Let us preface this: As a full-time sports reporting organization, we know a lot of the rules but in a game where rule changes happen from time to time, we are no experts and will never claim to be.
These officials go through training and camps just like the athletes do to be prepared for the right call to be made regardless if it is for or against your team.
So as the new school year unfolds and sports seasons get underway, please remember to be kind to one another. Mistakes happen sometimes, however the ultimate goal is for the athletes to enjoy the fun and love the game brings.
A call might not go your team’s way, however as athletes are taught to win with grace, they are also taught to lose with dignity and congratulate the other team on a great game.
