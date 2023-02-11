“I can’t wait until…” takes on a whole new meaning when you’re over the hill and looking for the nearest restroom.
Trying to get a prescription filled and hearing it won’t be done until you see the doctor again is another example of not being able to wait. Oh no, they say, we can’t even give you two pills until we have a new prescription. Knowing this would be the outcome and starting the process a week early didn’t produce the renewed prescriptions. The doctors say make sure to take every day and yet, it seems, getting an appointment for renewed prescriptions is like asking the chickens to lay more eggs.
When I hear our kids begin a sentence with, “I can’t wait until...,” when talking about the grandkids, I want to shout, yes, yes you can! I once wished the years away when my girls were little. Anxiously waiting for time to pass when they could crawl, could feed themselves, could go to school or even when they could drive from one activity to the next. It seems as though the majority of the time, as a young parent, you’re yearning for the day when you only have to worry about how and when to get yourself up and ready for the day. Who knew it would only get harder instead of easier the older you get.
I never knew how much I’d miss the days of worrying about lunch money, homework and lost soccer socks. I think that’s why grandparents naturally have so much more patience with chaos, screaming kids or half-eaten lunches, as we remember how quickly it will all come to an end and you’ll be watching birds for daily entertainment. (We’re really into bird watching and even bought a book from the conversation department to identify them – yes – we’ve reached that point in our lives and by golly, we are enjoying our feathered friends.)
The nice weather recently has promoted an onslaught of raking leaves and twigs. After raking for several hours I was really proud of myself as to how much I could accomplish (at this age) even though the next morning both of my hands were numb and I struggled to stand up straight. Sometimes I look at myself in the mirror and think I don’t look half bad for being over 60 but then when I’m taking a picture and the phone is set for a selfie it’s frightening to see myself so up-close and personal. Holy moly, I’m an old woman, and I just can’t seem to wrap my head around it.
After I fell down the basement stairs around Christmas time, I’ve successfully convinced myself I didn’t break a hip because I’m overweight. I feel good about this conclusion. In fact, I’ve embraced fat cells so much they’ve decided to stick around even though I’ve been going to the gym three to four times a week for the past two months.
Apparently the 30-minute workout doesn’t “trump” the bag of chocolate chip cookies I eat afterward. Guess that’s just how the cookie crumbles.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
