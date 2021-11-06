I decided to feature this week's creature as it has been quite prevalent around my house lately.
The wheel bug is a species of assassin bug, and it probably has the scariest appearance of them all. One reason is the fact that they can grow to be quite large. In fact, they are the largest assassin bugs in North America.
Another reason is because of the coglike appendage on its back, for which it is named. And, although the "wheel" is kind of scary-looking, no one is quite sure why the bug has this feature.
But its large size and the “wheel” aren’t the reasons people should give this insect a wide berth, it's the long fang attached to the bug’s face. It’s a necessary mouth part, but it is also a weapon.
However, wheel bugs are not aggressive, pretty timid actually, and will try to avoid contact with humans as much as possible. It's not always the case, but bites from this insect are usually from careless handling.
When I was a kid, at first glance, I thought this insect was particularly scary.
Back then, I looked in my field guide to identify it, and, in the field guide, it was written that “This handsome creature can give a painful stab when it defends itself from a careless handler.”
Now, I’ve never been bitten by one of these insects, but I recall reading an article written by an entomologist who said the wheel bug bite was “without a doubt” the most painful bite he’d ever sustained. And he had listed all the creatures from
which he’d received bites and stings, including venomous snakes.
He said the pain lasted for days.
I’ll take his word for it, as I do not want to experience it for myself.
However, I also read an account by another entomologist who described the pain as "lasting for several minutes."
I would imagine it depends where on the body a person is bitten, and also the fact that some people's physical reactions to animal venom can be more severe than in others.
Although wheel bugs look evil, they are very beneficial to humans, as they eat insects many people consider pests. I don't fear these insects, but I do give them a wide berth. Except for taking photos, of course!
Appearance
Wheel bugs can range from 1 to 1.5 inches in length. Males are smaller than females.
Aside from the wheel on the back, this insect is similar in shape to other assassin bugs. However, many other assassin bugs have different coloring, and none have that wheel on the back.
Looking at the photos is the best way to obtain a description. The wheel on the back, the tubular head and the nasty-looking fang.
Food
Wheel bugs eat caterpillars, moths and other soft-bodied insects. And this is where that fang really comes in. The hypodermic-like appendage acts not only as a weapon, but it allows the wheel bug to inject its prey with an enzyme-like saliva which will paralyze it. The enzymes also liquify the prey’s insides, which the wheel
bug will then extract through the straw-like fang.
Range
Wheel bugs are found east of the Rocky Mountains, from southern Canada to northern Mexico.
Habitat
They are typically found in meadows, overgrown fields, croplands and gardens. However, they will sometimes cling to the outsides of houses (photo).
Life cycle
In the fall, female wheel bugs lay eggs on the small twigs of shrubs and trees. In early spring, the eggs hatch and small red and black nymphs with long legs disperse onto surrounding trees and shrubs.
Odds and ends
Wheel bugs are slow-moving creatures, but they can fly at a pretty good speed. There have been quite a few times when a flying wheel bug — which produces loud buzzing sounds in flight — has slammed into my head. And it is a scary thing, let me tell you!
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
