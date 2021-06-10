Long ago and far away, in fact fifty-six years ago last month in the former Republic of South Vietnam, a group of American paratroopers arrived and began combat operations against an enemy force that was known as Viet Cong. The 173rd Airborne Brigade moved lock, stock and helicopters into Vietnam. I was a 19 year old infantryman in the 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, a component of that brigade. I went to war as a teenage soldier fifty-six years ago next month. I am certainly not the only teenager who has gone to war. I was not even the youngest soldier in that infantry unit. I dare say that I am not the only Oklahoma veteran who has found him-or herself at war as a teenager. No doubt, I am not even the only Ada combat veteran who earned that status as a teenager. I am, however, the only one who was me. My experiences in war have contributed a great deal to the man that I am today, in ways that are both good and bad.
It is sometimes said that wars are fought by a few good men and women and many teenagers. There are good reasons for this. Teenagers are physically strong, energetic, and...how can I say this?...they usually don’t over think things. Teenagers make good warriors. When they are matched with good adult leadership, these kids can be part of pretty effective operational teams. That is something to be very proud of. Now, consider what effective operational teams accomplish in war. The cold reality of war may set in during the combat experience, or years later. It will set in, however. Soldiers have ways of demonizing and dehumanizing enemy combatants in order to justify the inhumane behavior in which one must engage in order to survive, let alone excel, at warfare. This is the environment in which many of us found ourselves as teenagers.
As I look around at meetings of veterans and at veterans that I meet in my daily activities both in person and online, I am reminded that many or most of us were once teenaged warriors. Many of us were barely out of high school when we answered
the nation’s call to arms. When I reported to my first duty station as an 18 year old, fully trained paratrooper, I had never heard of a place called Viet Nam. That changed. All men and women who engage in war have stories to tell. Those of us whose stories include having gone to war as teenagers were influenced in ways that are difficult to explain and difficult to understand. We were expected to become adults before we had the cognitive maturity to make sound adult decisions. I will be honest with readers in admitting that I do not know whether happenstance or divine intervention was involved in some of us walking out unscathed, some of us being carried out, and some of us not making it out. We may never fully understand the answer to that question.
Peace and God Bless
