Take an imaginary trip with me. Come on, it will be fun and you won’t even have to leave home. Let’s go to first century Galilee. I hear that there’s an itinerant preacher there named John who is tearing up the countryside in a figurative sense. Although John has never said so himself, many of his followers and others who have heard him preach believe John to be the Jewish Messiah. He has the right credentials: John is the son of a well respected priest and he is said to preach with authority in his voice and gestures. Because of the curious ritual he uses to initiate or “baptise” his disciples he is called John the Baptist.
Although John is truly a man of God, he would be an unlikely Messiah, however. He has poor social skills, wanders the countryside with a small group of followers or alone, preaching wherever he can find an audience. He wears clothes made of camel hair, eats locusts, and sleeps in the open or in caves. John has been described as looking like a wild man.
One reason our trip may be fun is that word has gotten around that John has heard about another itinerant preacher who may be competing with him for crowds. John is looking for him, and there may be fireworks! John has always insisted that he is simply the forerunner for a messenger who is much greater than himself. Surley, he doesn’t think that this new guy from nowhere might be even greater than John the Baptist!
There’s John, now. My goodness, he does look a mess. There is quite a crowd around him. The word must have spread that he is out to meet this new preacher. This seems to be the day. This is getting exciting! Look, here comes the new preacher, about quarter of a mile away. They have not seen each other yet due the crowds that have gathered around each. They are moving toward each other and the crowds are thinning. Now they are facing each other. What will happen? John The Baptist is the greatest preacher of his time. He draws huge crowds, he is a healer and a teacher. John is a great man of God.
The younger preacher, on the other hand, is largely unknown. His name is Jesus and he hails from the poor Galilean village of Nazareth. He seems to have some potential, but John is an established figure. No one knows what to expect. There may well be fireworks!
Suddenly, John breaks into a sprint for the last few yards between them and throws himself at Jesus’ feet. The crowd gasps as John the Baptist acknowledges Jesus as the one for whom he, John, has been waiting. The crowd first murmurs restlessly, then breaks out in cheers as Jesus helps John to his feet. The two men of God leave the crowd behind to spend the rest of the day together.
As we feel the twenty-first century drawing us back let’s agree to meet at this column next Thursday to discuss our trip.
Peace and God Bless
