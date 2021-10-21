We are now well into autumn, or fall, as we like to call it around here. Some people regard autumn as nearing the end of the year, or of life for that matter, as in the adage, “the autumn of our years”. I feel more rejuvenated and full of life during the fall than I feel during any other season of the year. Autumn also brings us three holidays as well as other notable events on our national calendar that describe our national character more than any other.
First, fall brings us football; I refer you to the column that was published in this space August 26, 2021 and entitled, “Life vs Football” for my comments about football in our society. A very brief summation of those comments is that football is a perfect sport for this society. Halloween is in the fall. Although Halloween is technically not a holiday it is an occasion that is celebrated almost throughout the society. While, once upon a time in the not too distant past, Halloween celebrations were primarily reserved for children. Currently more adults seem intent on wanting in on the fun of dressing up in scary or humorous costumes and behaving irresponsibly.
The first holiday in the fall is Indiginous Peoples Day/Columbus Day. I never understood why Christopher Columbus was given credit for discovering two continents, let alone ours. Columbus accidentally bumped into an island off South America and enslaved or killed most of the indiginous population. He was apparently such an undesirable individual that he was returned to Spain in chains at one point and eventually died in obscure poverty. Although some of our fellow citizens refuse to make the change, I believe that changing the name of the holiday goes a little way toward recognizing the importance that should be placed on our Indiginous American heritage.
The second holiday is Veterans Day. I am as irritated as anyone else by the commercialization of Veterans day. However we are a nation whose economy is based upon free enterprise. As such, we should not be too condemning of merchants who combine an occasion to honor us veterans with an opportunity to sell us their merchandise. I believe that the expressions of honor and gratitude related to the former are sincere even though they are sometimes drowned out by the noise of the latter. Although I sometimes have doubts, overall I believe that those expressions are genuine.
The third holiday to which I refer is our annual Thanksgiving Day celebration. Many see the Thanksgiving Day holiday as merrily the opening day of the Christmas season. See my opinion as stated above in reference to commercialisation of holidays. I have never thought of Thanksgiving as simply the opening of the Christmas season however. To me, Thanksgiving is a completely separate and independent occasion. Although it came from an agrarian harvest celebration, the Thanksgiving Day holiday represents our recognition that we are not self made or self taught. We are thankful for all that we have in terms of material possessions, knowledge, and freedom. This is not necessarily a religious holiday; some of us regard our success and well-being as gifts from our Creator. We are thankful for those gifts and we renew our pledges to conduct our lives in ways that bring honor to our creator. Others of us are of a more secular mind, however, believing that life involves natural phenomena that are unrelated to any divine presence. Although some of us may have beliefs that are unrelated to either of these positions, most of our personal philosophies are found somewhere on a continuum between these two.
However we choose to express ourselves religiously or spiritually, we recognize that we have not made it this far alone. Thanksgiving Day is an opportunity to formally acknowledge our gratitude for life. It is also an occasion to extend to others a helping hand in whatever way we deem appropriate. I actually feel most thankful for the opportunities that have befallen me when I am able to share the outcome of my own good fortune.
Peace and God Bless
