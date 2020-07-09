On June 9, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his popular show: “No child is born evil and sin cannot be inherited.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi once said the same thing. Both are wrong. Man is born a sinner. He doesn’t become a sinner by sinning- he sins because he is a sinner. The depravity of man is a theological doctrine that is at the foundation of Christianity. Depravity is man’s natural condition apart from any grace exerted by God to restrain or transform man. Clearly, man could perform more evil acts toward his fellow man than he does, but even that virtue of restraint is evil in the sight of God. Why is the view that man is depraved important? Three reasons:
First, it’s important from a spiritual viewpoint. If man has a spark of good, then he has no need of a Savior. If man can pull himself up by his bootstraps, then Jesus Christ died for nothing. Charles Spurgeon wrote: “As the salt flavors every drop in the Atlantic, so does sin affect every atom of our nature. It is so sadly there, so abundantly there, that if you cannot detect it, you are deceived. The venom of sin is in the very fountain of our being; it has poisoned our heart. It is in the very marrow of our bones and is as natural to us as anything that belongs to us.” The entire person—mind, affections, and will—is polluted and poisoned by original sin. Simply stated, sin is in the heart before it is in the hand.
Second, it’s important from a culture viewpoint. If man has a spark of good, then practicing Darwin’s survival of the fittest theory makes perfect sense. The strong survive- the weak die and man becomes stronger. Humility, meekness, patience, righteous- all virtues found in the Bible- become liabilities and man’s rights become supreme.
Third, it’s important from a political viewpoint. If an elected official or a body of legislators believe man is born with a spark of divinity, they logically will do all they can to fan that spark to become a flame. Providing a hand up to the downtrodden and lowly becomes their goal. Spending tax dollars on programs that rehabilitate evil doers becomes their ultimate mission. But until God regenerates man’s dead, depraved heart, any rehabilitation or rejuvenation will just be behavior modification.
The Bible clearly teaches man is born with sin. All who believe otherwise are wrong. Much of the anarchy and social unrest America is experiencing today is because the truth of man’s sinfulness and depravity has not been taught in America. It is not taught in homes or churches. Children are taught to stand up for themselves, be proud of who they are, bow to no one and to right injustice. Pride is put on the throne, but the Bible says pride is a sin. Gentleness, humility, meekness and patience, all Biblical traits, are viewed as weakness.
The goal of many in our culture is to ‘undo the past,’ but few want to confront the past of Adam’s sin before a holy Creator. It impacted all of mankind. It was the ultimate injustice that can only be righted by one man.
Steve Fair is Chairman of the 4th District of the Oklahoma Republican Party. He can be reached by email at okgop@aol.com. His blog is stevefair.blogspot.com.
