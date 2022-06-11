You aren’t imagining it, products at the grocery store are shrinking.
According to an article from the Associated Press, a lot of companies are citing inflation as a reason for shrinking the amount of goods in the packaging.
Writes Dee-Ann Durbin: In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. Chobani Flips yogurts have shrunk from 5.3 ounces to 4.5 ounces. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down its Nescafe Azera Americano coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. In India, a bar of Vim dish soap has shrunk from 155 grams to 135 grams.
To be fair, companies dealing with the same kind of supply issues and inflation on raw material, but something feels weird about just giving people less of the thing they are used to buying.
It’s a subtle manipulation. People will notice change in prices, but maybe not the reduction in chips per bag.
A big issue we’ve noticed is that this shrinkflation hasn’t stopped companies from raising prices.
If it feels like we’re being kicked while we’re down, it’s probably because we’re down and we’re being kicked.
According to the same report, several companies are turning more of a profit than they did before inflation. PepsiCo’s saw an 11% profit increase in 2021 according to the same AP report and no kidding, 128% in the first quarter.
They own Gatorade, which you may have noticed is phasing out 32-ounce bottles for 28.
The price on those bottles has also increased.
