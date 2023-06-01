This type of crime cost the American people $50 billion (with a B) dollars in 2019 alone, according to the FBI’s Uniformed Crime Reporting system.
To put that into perspective, the same year robberies only racked up $482 million.
What is this costly crime?
Wage theft.
That’s right. The average American worker had their money stolen by … well, their own job.
Wage theft is classified as the illegal underpaying of employees for labor.
This can be in the form of not paying the minimum wage (a different failing for another column), withholding overtime pay and having workers work off the clock.
Now you might be getting mad and say, “I know I am getting paid correctly!”
And, maybe you are, and that’s wonderful for you. But there might be someone else who doesn’t know and this is for them.
For example: your employer has a “company policy” that you must be there 15 minutes before your shift starts but they tell you don’t clock in until your start time.
That is active wage theft. You should be clocked in for that time.
That doesn’t seem like a lot of time but look here: 15 minutes times five days of shifts equals 75. So 75 minutes a week times 52 weeks a year = 3,900 minutes unpaid a year. 3,900 divided by 60 = 65 hours of unpaid time a year. 65 hours a year, multiplied by minimum wage $7.25 = $471.25 a year in stolen time.
Now, do you have to wait for your bag to be checked before leaving work? This is very common in retail and food service jobs.
You must be clocked in until you are given the “good to go.”
I wish I had known this as a first time employee because my manger would “be too busy” to check the clear company bag they made me buy to work there. So “just fold some of that while you wait,” then I would be waved off an hour later.
Also, if you are asked to “wait and see if it is busy enough for you to work” — that’s wage theft.
For those of you who wait tables, if you have had your tips taken to cover a “dine and dash,” that practice is now illegal in all 50 states.
Why is this important?
Because I want you to think about this every time a story about shoplifters goes viral. You might have seen the story about someone stealing $300 worth of stuff from a Walgreens but how many of you saw the story that Walgreens has to pay $4.5 million back in fines for wage theft?
For some reason, our society wants to ignore this kind of crime and I can only speculate as to why but I think it’s because bosses and CEOs have been given almost Godlike status in the USA. We act like they personally worked for those profits.
I don’t see them at the fry machine or getting yelled at because of a cup of coffee or standing for a $10 an hour shift because your manager took away the chairs.
Sometimes, my mom Betty would give life advice a bit too advanced for my age at that time.
My personal favorite: “Minimum wage? Minimum effort!” This was chanted when my mom saw a union strike and was repeated with every job application I ever filled out.
In the 80s, Dolly Parton summed it up quite nicely in her song “9 to 5.”
“It’s a rich man’s game; no matter what they call it; and you spend your life; putting money in his wallet.”
Linda Provost is a freelance writer, who previously worked for CNHI. In 2020 she retired and became a stay at home cat mom. To contact her, email Linda.m.provost@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.