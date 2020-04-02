The news has been dark. People are sad, hurting, panicked. Stores are shuttered. Sports arenas are silent. Concert halls are empty. What in the world is happening to our country?
Through all of this, the thing that has stood out the most is not the hoarding of toilet paper, frozen pizza and eggs. It’s not the rants about people not following the social distancing etiquette. It’s not even the horrifying statistics of this horrible disease that didn’t even have a name six months ago.
What stands out is the inventiveness and creativity of our people. When concerts started being canceled, what did musicians and artists everywhere do? They started singing, playing instruments and sharing their crafts online for all to enjoy. When schools were closed, teachers and school systems went into overdrive establishing online and take-home curriculum, and finding ways to get at-risk students fed. When people began hitting the grocery and big box stores in panic, suppliers and workers went to warp speed restocking, delivering and even setting special hours for the elderly and at-risk. And, our communities started finding ways to honor the seniors in their towns who would now not have graduations, spring sports or any type of end-of-year activities — coaches posting tributes to players; teachers sending teary-eyed videos to students, who they miss so much; and Tik Tok videos of awkward dads dancing and totally embarrassing their kids, but giving us all a much-needed belly laugh. The list could go on for days.
And the health care workers? There aren’t sufficient words to give them the thanks and honor they deserve. And, we are all finding out just how important our workers in stores are, showing up every day and taking care of us.
We must all tap into what Abraham Lincoln referred to as “the better angels of our nature. “
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
He said this at the most divisive time in our country, during his first inaugural speech, when things were undoubtedly as tumultuous as they are now. So, go ahead and have a good cry. Call your friends and vent. Eat some extra ice cream if that’s what you need. But please, don’t let this defeat you and destroy us. We can each contribute in some way. Look for the better angels of your nature. It really is the American way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.