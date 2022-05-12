Of all the titles I have ever worn- daughter, sister, wife, teacher, counselor– mother is the one that changed my life the most. It taught me all about unconditional love, and because of that love, deep fear as well.
My mother died from cancer when I was 21. I consider that moment in time, along with becoming a mother myself, the two most influential events in my life. Losing my mom when I was just figuring out how to be an adult myself completely changed me. I was doing grown up things in my life at the time: I had just graduated college, and was getting ready to start my first teaching job– but I became a different person the day she died. I knew what it felt like to lose the person who had loved me unequivocally and unselfishly since I was born. The day of her funeral is still as vivid as a movie: my dress, adorned with pink cabbage roses; the small chapel filled with people; the peach colored gladiolus everywhere that she would have loved; the stifling 100 plus degree heat; even the sad looks strangers were giving me. It was the first funeral I had ever attended, and I became an adult by default that day.
The second transformative event was having my own child. While pregnant, I inhaled the how-to books, talked incessantly to friends about schedules, formula, day care, you name it. People said you couldn’t understand how a baby changed your life until it happened, but I don’t think I really believed them. I would be in control, a planner, our schedule would work everything out, and I would find the perfect babysitter! If only.
Our daughter didn’t know or care about our plan, and had one of her own. She arrived six weeks early and was medi-flighted to an Oklahoma City hospital where she could get the care she needed for her medical issues. I was left behind in the hospital due to pre-eclampsia while Marty drove to Oklahoma City to make sure she was situated. None of this, and I mean NONE OF THIS, was what I had planned for. I had prepared for this test, but obviously didn’t study the correct material: all of the questions on this exam weren’t in the books and I didn’t have a clue what the answers were. And so it goes with becoming a parent: we are thrust into situations where we have to trust our instincts having never seen the material. Within seconds of her birth, my daughter taught me she was her own person and would live according to her own terms. It is a lesson she has taught me over and over again over the years.
I knew I would love my daughter beyond reason, but there is no way to explain the depth of that love to anyone. Also, no one can tell you how exhausting a newborn is, how annoying a middle schooler is, or how frustrating a teenager/young adult is. My daughter has launched– she is on her own, making adult decisions, living halfway across the country. She is a million times more wonderful than anything I could have dreamed up on my own. I often look at her life and marvel that she isn’t completely messed up after some of the mistakes I made as a parent. As the writer Anna Quindlen said about raising kids, “It’s as though we were working long, repetitive shifts on the assembly line, and in the end we had the Sistine Chapel.” It’s so hard to imagine that the funny, smart, responsible woman I once rocked to sleep came from me. It’s why I give God all the glory, because I know He had a lot more to do with this than I did.
Being a mother also taught me about fear: the type of fear that settles deeply into your bones and refuses to leave, even though you’re so used to it you almost forget it is there. Fears that your genetic disposition or your own insecurities and issues could somehow wreck her life. Fear that another person who doesn’t love her the way you do might leave her devastated and alone. This fear is hard to shake because as a parent, you learn you absolutely have no control. And our children, try as we might to mold them into what we think is best, have their own ideas, spirit, and DNA. I could write about the damage inflicted by parents who “help” their children when the goal is really to control them, but that’s a whole other post.
Back to the story about my own mom. I will never forget the day she told me she was going into the hospital for a “little procedure.” I had just finished my freshman year of college and the only job I could find that allowed me to work as many hours as I wanted was at McDonald’s. Mom came and talked to me in the parking lot at the end of my shift. She would be going in early the next morning. She tried hard to make it sound like it was just a minor event, and even said something to that effect, but my gut told me it was bigger, because she didn’t wait until I got home to let me know. My 19-year-old self didn’t want to believe it was anything serious, but my sister and I planned to go to the hospital just in case. The “little procedure” dragged into several hours. When the surgeon came out to talk to us, his troubled expression warned us what he was going to say: the biopsy turned into a radical mastectomy, the cancer had spread to lymph nodes, and there was talk of heavy radiation and chemotherapy to be planned and executed. Since that time, I have tried to process why mom came to my work that day (something she had never done), and now that I have been a mom myself for awhile, I know the answer. It was fear that drove her there. Fear of cancer, to be sure, but also the fear that a debilitating diagnosis for her would totally alter my life as well. Because moms love their children the way we do, the fear is always simmering, just below the surface in our hearts. Whoever said that a mother is only as happy as her unhappiest child was a wise cookie.
So moms, revel in your day this Sunday. Let your kids celebrate you. And in turn, let’s celebrate our own moms, because they taught us the most important lessons about love, care, and everything else that matters in this mixed up world. I am so grateful to have had my mom for 21 years– many people aren’t as fortunate. I am equally grateful to have now lived 16 years longer than my mother did. Every day, every year is a gift. Growing old(er) is a gift as well. The love is worth all the fear, anguish, sleepless nights, pain and tears. So worth it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.