U.S. Sen James Inhofe made his farewell remarks to the Senate on Wednesday as his esteemed tenure in Washington ends.
On his 88th birthday, Inhofe bade farewell to the Senate with an address that touched on his relationships with his colleagues, his work on defense and infrastructure issues and his devotion to Oklahoma.
“Finally, I want to say to the people of Oklahoma,” Inhofe said. “I really thank — what you’ve done for me all these years. Thank you very much. I love you guys.”
We need to say “thank you” right back to Inhofe, particularly for his efforts to protect Vance Air Force Base during the various Base Realignment and Closure rounds we’ve been through.
Inhofe made regular visits to Enid and to the base, and he worked closely with local officials and state officials to secure funding for improvements for the Vance mission. To say he is passionate about Oklahoma’s military infrastructure is an understatement.
Inhofe is leaving the Senate in early January after 28 years and will be replaced by current U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a fellow Republican. Mullin has said one of his first orders of business will be to request joining the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Mullin certainly has big shoes to fill when it comes to protecting Oklahoma’s military base infrastructure. We hope that he and Inhofe get together and talk about the needs Oklahoma has and how Mullin can help ensure those needs are met.
Institutional knowledge is key, and Inhofe certainly has that when it comes to Oklahoma’s military. Again, we say thank you to him for making military a priority of his U.S. Senate service.
