“Man is born broken. He lives by mending. The grace of God is the glue.” Eugene O’Neill.
When my daughter was born in 1994, she was six weeks early. Her lungs were not fully developed; instead of crying at birth, she let out a soft sigh. My new mother’s instinct and the demeanor of the doctor and the nurses in the room told me that something was very, very wrong. Where there should have been sounds of elation and happiness, the room was grim and quiet.
“Why isn’t she crying?” I asked. “Shouldn’t she be crying?”
One of the attending nurses said in a voice that was far too bright, “Just having a little breathing problem!” She said like it one might say, “Oops! I accidentally dropped my cookie!” I knew instantly that things weren’t normal as they quickly whisked her to another room. No holding my newly-born baby, no bonding, no anything. “The little breathing problem” had to be tended to, stat.
There is a more than happy ending to this real life story: the doctor said we would need to transfer my daughter, only a couple of hours old, to a hospital with a neonate facility to help her underdeveloped lungs. She would be medi-flighted there. I asked him which hospital he recommended and he said OU Children’s Medical Center. It was the first decision Marty and I made as parents, and we had only been parents for around 120 minutes. Our daughter was flown to Children’s and she received lifesaving care. She is now a healthy, happy, 27-year-old woman with endless possibilities in front of her. It is a part of her life story I now remember with gratitude, not fear.
Was I afraid? Beyond description. Lots of scenarios flew through my brain: what if the helicopter crashes? What if I never get to hold my baby? What if the diagnosis is wrong and the treatment doesn’t work? What if I choose the wrong facility, and my baby dies because I picked incorrectly?
What if, what if, what if?
We live a lot of our lives asking this question. If my daughter had been born in the early 1960s, she would have died. The lifesaving ability of surfactants to quickly spur lung development in premature infants had not yet been discovered. As my doctor informed me, President John F. Kennedy had a child born in this same situation, and that baby did not survive. My child had a chance. So by God’s grace and a leap of faith, we made a decision. We put our baby girl on a helicopter. We hadn’t even had the opportunity to hold her in our arms yet.
The Covid vaccines are not without risk. Being hesitant to take the vaccine is very understandable, but hear this: sometimes there is no clear cut, easy answer to complex problems like pandemics. We have to rely on science, on experts we don’t always trust because we know they make mistakes, and take the leap of faith.
We have to quit asking what if, and make the decision that will have the most benefit.
As I think about people I know who died from Covid, about friends who watched their loved ones struggle to breathe their final breaths before they died from this disease, about health care workers who watched patient after patient die, I know one thing: for most people, taking the vaccine is a leap of faith that is worth the risk. Saving lives is worth it. Being able to have a somewhat normal daily life is worth it. Hugging friends and family makes the vaccine worth it.
Taking the vaccine is less risky than getting in your car and driving down the street. We are willing to risk getting behind the steering wheel of a car, and even putting our precious children in cars, because there is cultural acceptance that the gain is far greater than the risk. We have statistical data to prove that approximately 1.35 million people die internationally each year in car crashes. An additional 20-50 million suffer non-fatal injuries. Yet we continue to get in our cars every day with that knowledge.
If you have vaccine hesitancy, I get it. There are real risks. Think about what your hesitancy and the hesitancy of others does to everyone else. It is going to be impossible to get this pandemic under control if enough people aren’t vaccinated. And if you think this disease is political know this: Covid-19 kills Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. It is astonishingly apolitical. It is no more political than influenza, polio, or potato salad. Like most diseases, some populations are more at risk than others, but there are numerous examples of people who have suffered the effects of this disease that truly have no risk factors.
I had the Pfizer vaccine, both doses, and am now fully vaccinated. If it helps even one person to stay healthy and alive, it is worth the side effects I had to endure. If it makes it possible for our vibrant American culture to once again flourish, it is worth it. If it makes it possible for me to not have to wear a mask in public places, it is worth it.
Having reservations is normal. Take the leap of faith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.