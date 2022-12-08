‘Tis the season of joy and perpetual hope and giving to others; however, it’s also the season for creative criminals to take advantage of the innate good nature of folks this time of year.
Unfortunately, December is a month during which many crimes take place, and scams also can be prevalent at this time.
The first thing to do is protect your home from theft. The police department released some tips about preventing crimes at your home.
Many people travel during the holidays, so it’s important to make sure your home appears occupied. Make sure exterior lights are operable. If possible, put lights outside and inside your home on timers so it appears someone is home. Consider purchasing motion-activated lights.
Also, keep the bushes and plantings near doors and windows trimmed so burglars can’t hide in shadows. Install deadbolts on all exterior doors and additional locks on windows and patio doors. Make sure any ladders or tools are locked up and inaccessible.
If you are gone, have someone pick up mail or newspapers or call to have both stopped during the time you’re gone. Residents also can call and request their homes be place on the department’s watch list.
If you are out shopping, be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in busy parking lots. Look around and make sure no one is following you. If you are in a store and someone is acting suspicious toward you, alert a manager immediately.
The other concern is scams, particularly when doing online shopping during the holiday season. Be wary of deals that appear too good to be true, because they usually are. Make sure if you purchase something online you know it’s from a reputable vendor.
Two of the most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. In a non-delivery scam, a buyer pays for goods or services they find online, but those items are never delivered. The non-payment scam involves goods or services being shipped, but the seller never paid.
Also, be wary of any texts or emails that claim to be from a reputable vendor saying there’s been a problem with your order and they need your bank account information or request you pay with a pre-paid gift card.
Use a credit card when shopping online and check your statement regularly. If you see a suspicious transaction, contact your credit card company immediately to dispute the charges.
We hope all residents enjoy their in-person and online shopping experiences this year and have no scam issues; however, it is important to be aware and cautious.
