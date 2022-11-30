You are being watched - when you walk into a store, or pass through an intersection, and these days, sometimes even when you ring a doorbell.
One of the perks of living in the 21st century is there are cameras everywhere. And let’s not think about the apps and websites that collect data from our phones.
It brings to mind Orwell’s concept of “Big Brother,” and as time and technology move forward, it gets harder and harder to tell just how much privacy we really have. But for now, let’s focus on the cameras we encounter in public, going about our day-to-day routines.
These days it’s likely something we don’t think about too much, we just take for granted that the businesses we enter and the roads we travel will have a camera watching us from somewhere. But should we feel as though this violates our privacy?
The Constitution gives us no explicit right to privacy, though we can infer a certain amount of privacy from the Fourth Amendment, which states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
But this refers to matters on our own property, or within our own homes or businesses - or what may be in our wallets when we walk down the street, for instance. In the town square, we can’t reasonably expect total privacy, and in the times we live in, some sort of surveillance system is unavoidable.
Consider traffic cameras. Often found at intersections, they can be used to help with the flow of traffic, making commutes more efficient. But in some cases, they can be used to catch motorists breaking the speed limit or running a red light. If you were to get caught by one of these cameras, your license plate goes through the system, where the authorities can find who the vehicle is registered to and where they live. And you’ll likely end up with a ticket in the mail. It could almost feel like an invasion of privacy, but we must remember the roads we drive on are public roads funded by taxpayer dollars. When you register your vehicle you pay a tax and you surrender a portion of your privacy to use these public roads.
It’s not all bad, either. Just last week, a traffic camera helped locate a man in Miami, Florida, who was suspected of killing four people in Oklahoma merely two days earlier. KRMG reported the man was arrested by the Miami Beach Police Department “on an OSBI warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle the suspect was driving.” These days, the long arm of the law can reach out as easily as taking a picture.
Ultimately, when we use a public road or visit a business we accept the fact we are being recorded. By doing so, we’ve given our consent in the interest of public safety. That’s the trade we make. By and large, it’s a good trade, but as time and technology continue to advance, we must continually observe how these systems are used in the future, to ensure they aren’t abused by the powers that be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.