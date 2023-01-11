We’ve all been there.
You’re in the voting booth and you’re in a bit of a hurry. You have things to do and people to see, and you don’t really want to spend any more time in there than necessary. Not to mention you just saw the one person you didn’t want to talk to, but fortunately, they haven’t seen you yet. Maybe you can get finished and get out of there before they spot you.
Besides, you’ve already made up your mind. You know the issues and who you’re voting for. The fact of the matter is, the parties are so divided these days, it seems many people don’t have much difficulty contemplating the decision at all.
Right there at the very top of the page is that small little box that says “straight party voting,” and you have two options: Democrat or Republican. One mark of your pen and you can be done and gone. But should you do it? Should it even be an option?
Maybe the concern is it discourages people from looking at individual candidates and deciding to cast their vote based on the merit of each candidate. Or that it’s just an easy way out for the uninformed who have had a friend or family member simply tell them to “vote Democrat” or “vote Republican.”
But would eliminating straight party voting make a meaningful difference in the outcome of our elections? It’s hard to see that it would.
Likely it is the more informed voters, and those who are most involved in the process, who would choose to split the ticket between multiple parties. They’ve likely read about the issues, watched the debates, and have a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate, and choose to vote for the candidates individually. The well-informed who are staunchly liberal or conservative will not be swayed to cross party lines just because straight party voting isn’t an option.
There’s nothing wrong with straight party voting. It can even be a way to help save time and streamline the voting process. Voters generally know what they want, and often in these divided times, people will only vote for one party no matter what.
The impetus lies on each and every one of us to be an educated and informed voter, and to enter a vote for the candidates, which we believe will best represent and govern our communities, our state, and our nation as a whole. Knowing the issues and candidates is something we should all strive to do every election cycle, even if our research and decision making lead us directly to a straight party vote.
Thomas Sanco is an Oklahoma columnist, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
