Gov. Kevin Stitt, other state officials and their counterparts in Kansas deserve the highest praise – and abundant public support – for their bipartisan efforts to expand Oklahoma’s passenger rail line.
The Heartland Flyer, operated by Amtrak, has been one of the most successful passenger lines in the country for many years. The train, which originates in Oklahoma City and runs daily to Fort Worth and back, is often sold out. It includes stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley and Ardmore in Oklahoma, and Gainesville in Texas.
That’s the southern line. From Fort Worth, riders can go all the way to Los Angeles on the Texas Eagle, with various stops in between, including San Antonio. They can also travel north all the way to Chicago, with stops in cities like St. Louis. But it would be so much better if a northern line from Oklahoma City were opened – and that’s the plan officials are aiming for.
The two states asked the Federal Railroad Administration to put the Heartland Flyer on its Corridor Identification and Development Program. That’s great news, because avid rail passengers have long advocated for the “Northern Flyer.” That could meet stops in Guthrie, Perry, Ponca City, Arkansas City, Wichita and Newton. The latter city is where the Southwest Chief pauses on its way to Chicago.
Oklahomans, by and large, aren’t fans of President Joe Biden, but his push to expand and upgrade the nation’s rail routes could at least get him some respect, albeit temporary and begrudging. This project could bring untold tourist dollars to Oklahoma, but would also be a blessing for the business community. Americans are tired of tolerating the woes of the airlines, which include late flights, missed connections and expensive tickets, with little to no compensation when passengers are inconvenienced.
Naysayers will put forth their perpetually stingy attitudes and say the line will cost too much. and indeed, it won’t be cheap. But it will be well worth the money. Stitt has a good sense of that, which is why he’s met privately with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Said Stitt: “I was really planting the seed that we need help to finish that line here in Oklahoma.” Buttigieg urged Stitt and the Kansas governor, who is Democratic, to work together, and it looks like that’s what they’re trying to do.
Here’s hoping all the meetings will bear fruit, and that for once, Oklahoma leaders are willing to cross the political aisle to agree on something that could actually spark a glimmer of hope that someday, we will be – as Stitt originally promised – in the top 10.
