State lawmakers moved at a lightning pace to craft a measure intended to lure “large-scale economic activity and development” with the hope of landing a Fortune 500 manufacturer.
The bill sailed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives Legislature in two days after it was amended to include incentives for a company considering sites for a “humongous” manufacturing facility. Gov. Kevin Stitt said earlier this week it must clear the Senate and land on his desk by week’s end.
The idea that a Fortune 500 company is eying Mid-America Industrial Park near Pryor as a site to invest more than $3.6 billion for a new manufacturing facility, creating at least 4,000 new jobs within four years, sounds appealing. But we urge lawmakers to keep their eyes wide open and avoid falling head over heels to approve an incentives package for a project for which relatively few details are known. Stitt told lawmakers this deal, which has been reported to be a new Panasonic battery plant, is “not happening” if he is unable to convince lawmakers to approve an incentives package. He touted his pie-in-the-sky hopes about the potential benefits that could flow from this deal but provided few details about the types of jobs it would create or wages and benefits.
We understand the need to maintain a level of confidentiality while courting businesses that express an interest in Oklahoma for future development. But state leaders should not expect taxpayers to blindly buy in to an offer of incentives for an entity about which they know so little.
The governor — and lawmakers privy to details after signing confidentiality agreements — need to provide at least a few details about the project before agreeing to hand over nearly $700 million that would be withdrawn from state coffers. Taxpayers should at least know what type of industry is being courted and the types of jobs that will be created.
Oklahoma certainly has no need for a company that might pillage its resources or exploit its workers. State leaders must provide at least enough information to assure taxpayers they are not incentivizing a dim outcome for future generations.
Muskogee Phoenix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.