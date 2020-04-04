Stay strong and carry on.

Thankful. Grateful. Appreciative. Proud.
These words describe my thoughts toward individuals who have kept our nation going through a very tough time. Individuals like medical professionals, truck drivers, farmers, sanitation workers, janitors, restaurant workers, grocery store clerks, bank tellers and generous neighbors.
Without the selflessness of these people, where would we be? I think a lot of people would suffer greatly. I think there would be a lot of emptiness.
Those people are facing the same feelings and emotions we are all facing during this time, but they choose to get up every morning, get ready and go to work. They are willing to go to work, regardless of the possibility that they could come in contact with someone who carries the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and not even know it. That makes them brave. They could choose not to show up. They could choose to get another job, but they don’t. These brave men and women take that risk of exposure.
In some professions, it’s a little easier to avoid people, such as my job at the newspaper. We are currently still putting a paper out, but our office is closed to the public, so we only come in contact with the news team. As for someone who works with people directly, like in the medical field, at a bank, restaurant or grocery store, coming in close contact with people is an everyday occurrence. It’s inevitable. Of course, they are taking precautions by wearing gloves, face masks and other protective gear, but the risk is still there.
For the professions that don’t necessarily deal with people directly, like farmers, truck drivers, sanitation workers and janitors, there are, of course, still risks.
Farmers handle our food and already have to be very sanitary, but with the pandemic amongst us, they have to be even more diligent.
Sanitation workers and janitors keep our communities clear of waste. It goes without saying they definitely have to take precautions, considering the potentially contaminated material they handle every day.
Truck drivers travel across the country, even through places that have a high number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Generous neighbors are on the list too, because they help those who may not be able to help themselves — the disabled, those at a higher health risk or those who may not be able to afford the necessities they need to make it through. For some, without their neighbors’ help, they could find themselves in a dire situation.
I’d like to take this moment to ask everyone to reconsider your next decision to go out for something. Is the trip essential? Is it worth risking others’ health? If not, please be sensible and stay home. You may not know if you have come in contact with someone who may have this virus, or you may just be spreading it to others who may not be able to survive if they contracted it.
Thank you to all of our essential workers for being there for our community and for marching on in a world of chaos, stress and anxiety. You are essential to the survival of our nation. You are a light and a lifeline for everyone in this time of need.
Stay strong and carry on.
