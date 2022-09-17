In the wake of Oklahoma’s restrictions on abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court repeal of Roe v. Wade, a new task force thankfully is working to fill some gaps that may impact many Oklahoma mothers.
The Help Every Life and Parent, or HELP, task force has taken up the duty to find ways to provide more resources for pregnant women.
We’re glad Gov. Kevin Stitt has set up this task force because the past outlooks and outcomes for vulnerable pregnant women in our state have been abysmal. The state has failed to make significant investments in health and well-being of both women and children.
The repeal of Roe v. Wade finally is compelling state leaders to do more in the way of support for pregnant women. So far, the task force has recommended increasing the income threshold for access to SoonerCare for pregnant women from $18,000 to $28,000. The second proposal would expand the duration of postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months.
These are both positive first steps toward better supporting Oklahoma families. But, they are only first steps. Other investments must be considered, including investing in programs that help vulnerable families raise healthy and resilient children.
Oklahoma has a few programs in which families can enroll to have a trained parent educator come in to the home on a regular basis and help families learn about childhood development. They also provide parents educational resources and support to help parents gain confidence in parenting.
The few programs available in Oklahoma need more funding and more parent educators. Oklahoma also needs these programs to be widely available in every county. Right now, most of these programs are centered in the metropolitan areas.
There is much work to do to help make sure that vulnerable families have the resources they need to raise healthy and resilient children. It will take innovation, initiative and also funding to make the state a better place for women and children to survive and thrive.
Enid News & Eagle
