We’ve heard a lot of rhetoric lately about ballot security as states work out how to deal with an influx of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
We can’t speak for all states, but we can assure people Oklahoma has a good plan in place, and we don’t see any chance for widespread voter fraud.
Oklahoma’s mail-in ballot process has been used for many years and has worked well.
For one, and it’s a big deal when it comes to ballot security, a person in Oklahoma must request an absentee ballot. Oklahoma State Election Board doesn’t just send out ballots to anyone and everyone.
Typically, people voting by absentee, or mail-in, ballot in Oklahoma also must have them notarized, which also cuts down on the chances of fraud. However, this year, lawmakers have waived the notary requirement, instead allowing voters to mail in a copy of a valid ID along with their ballot for verification purposes.
And, we can assure people their ballots will be counted on election night. Misha Mohr, a State Election Board spokeswoman, recently said state officials expect Oklahoma’s races will be settled by the end of the night Nov. 3. All mailed ballots are due by 7 p.m. Election Day.
Every state conducts elections differently, and Mohr said Oklahoma’s mail ballot rules serve as checks and balances to protect the state from “absentee ballot harvesting” and other fraud. Ballot harvesting happens when a third party collects and delivers ballots.
“It’s a small inconvenience for ballot security,” she said.
We agree.
Whether voters choose to vote in person on election day, take advantage of early voting days or vote by mail-in ballot we are confident your vote will be counted.
And, we are confident there will be no widespread fraud.
Enid News & Eagle
